Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Masaki Fujii's avatar
Masaki Fujii
1h

This is a reverse opium war waged by the Chinese Communist Party. The Chinese who set up the Fentanil export intermediary trading company, using Japan's strict drug control as a cover, promptly disappeared to China or Hong Kong after the news was published. The Chinese government, which has the ability to monitor all of its citizens, is intentionally aiming for the internal collapse of the United States.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
36m

Update: Trump Tells Schumer to 'Go to Hell,' As Senate Nominee 'Deal' Blows Up.

https://redstate.com/bonchie/2025/08/02/new-trump-tells-schumer-to-go-to-hell-as-nominee-deal-blows-up-n2192388

Earlier on Saturday, it was revealed that Senate Republicans and Democrats were trying to formulate a deal to push through some of President Donald Trump's nominees. That came after Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) gave a speech on the Senate floor threatening to use the Harry Reid precedent to remove hurdles like two-hour debates and cloture votes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture