Rand Paul is known for calling balls and strikes. Though he doesn’t always agree with Donald Trump, it’s never about playing politics. It’s about doing what Paul thinks is best for the country.

When Sen. Paul does agree with Trump, he’s all in. Trump promised he’d secure the border. Any sane person would see that this isn’t only a good idea, it’s vital to national security. A porous border is an existential threat to America.

July is the FINAL month for 62% off!

Get 62% off for 1 year

The fact that the Biden administration had an open border policy tells you all you need to know about the current state of the Democratic Party. It’s controlled by radical Leftists who hate America and will do anything to destroy the vision of the Founding Fathers.

Last year, the House Judiciary Committee reported that “In less than four years, President Joe Biden and border czar Vice President Kamala Harris have released into the United States nearly 5.8 million illegal aliens.”

That’s twice as many people as those who live in Chicago. Consider the fact that 10,000 to 20,000 votes often decide swing state elections, and the Leftist plan to change America comes into focus.

And they have an ace in the hole: “At least 1.9 million additional illegal aliens entered the country as ‘gotaways’ by evading apprehension entirely.”

At least 8 million illegals entered the U.S. under Biden because the Left wanted it to happen. Throw in some mail-in bailing cheats and a little help from China, and the Left believes the illegals will help them to control all future elections.

Trump has been onto the Left for years because he was a victim of their scheme.

In 2020, the Chinese government allegedly made “a large amount” of fraudulent US driver’s licenses that would allow “tens of thousands of Chinese students and immigrants sympathetic to the Chinese Communist Party to vote for US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, despite not being eligible to vote in the United States.”

Biden’s FBI tried to cover it up. Who knows how many other cheating schemes went unnoticed? Trump has staunchly defended his position that the 2020 election was rigged because, in all likelihood, it was.

Being cheated out of a second term may have been what gave Trump the fortitude to endure Leftists' lawfare and smear campaigns to secure the 2024 election in a “too big to rig” fashion.

The promise to crack down on Illegal immigration was one of the key factors that got Trump re-elected.

Securing the Border

Trump promised to secure the border. And that’s what he did.

Rand Paul is giving credit where credit is due. “Border crossings are at a record low, and apprehensions are at a record high,” Paul posted on X.

“This is proof that President Trump is securing the border, just like the American people mandated him to do.”

In Trump’s short time in office, Illegal immigration detention numbers in the United States have reached historic levels.

There are at least 56,000 migrants currently in custody in the U.S., and the number could be around 60,000. The number grows with each passing day, and they’re clobbering previous records.

According to the National Pulse, “The administration has implemented aggressive enforcement tactics, including declaring an invasion by foreign gang members and invoking emergency powers to expedite deportations. The temporary protected status (TPS) abused by the Biden government to admit over 800,000 immigrants from countries like Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela has been revoked.”

The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill will now continue to fund Trump’s border efforts.

Bonus: A secure border means a reduction in drug smuggling.

Get 62% off for 1 year

Open Borders Fuel Deadly Fentanyl Crisis

An open border not only threatens election integrity, it also helps outside forces wage war on America from within.

South Dakota GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson sits on the Select Committee on China’s Fentanyl Policy Working Group. The committee has “introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to combat the deadly fentanyl crisis and hold China accountable for its role in fueling the epidemic.”

“China has been flooding our nation with fentanyl for years, profiting on the destruction and poisoning of American lives,” Johnson said.

“Getting tough on China includes cracking down on their money-making fentanyl scheme, which is devastating American families,” he continued. “I’m proud to support this legislation to help make America safe and healthy again.”

Michigan GOP Rep. John Moolenaar, Chair of the Select Committee on China, said, “The Chinese Communist Party has deliberately funded the production of fentanyl chemicals, which are sold to cartels and trafficked into the U.S., killing Americans.”

Republican Sen. McCormick added, “Fentanyl killed nearly 4,000 Pennsylvanians last year and over 200 Americans each day.”

In stark terms, “fentanyl was responsible for nearly 70% of drug overdose deaths in America” in 2023. How does the drug get into the U.S.? It crosses the border illegally.

The best way to inflict damage on the enemy without openly confronting them in war is by poisoning them. That’s what China is doing.

On Trump’s watch, it’s not going to be as easy as it used to be.

“Between January and May 2025, authorities seized approximately 3,879 pounds of fentanyl in the United States. That is 54% less than had been seized by the same point in 2024.”

There’s less fentanyl being seized at the border because the border is no longer open under Trump. Why would drug cartels bother trying to get it through?

Rand Paul Has Been Sounding the Alarm For Years

It’s no wonder that Sen. Paul is applauding Trump’s secure border. He’s been sounding the alarm about fentanyl for years.

Public Service Announcement (PSA): In 2022, Sen. Paul, as part of the Senate GOP Doctors Caucus, participated in a PSA warning about the dangers of illicit fentanyl. He emphasized the alarming death rates and the risk to individuals unaware of fentanyl's presence in counterfeit drugs.

Emphasis on Medical Perspective: Sen. Paul has highlighted the widespread impact of fentanyl and stressed the importance of only taking prescribed medications from a physician and a pharmacist.

Support for the HALT Fentanyl Act: Sen. Paul was listed as a co-sponsor in some versions of the bill that would permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs.

Rand Paul and Donald Trump keep America's best interests at the forefront of their agendas. What does this say about the Democrats who were on board with Biden in keeping the border wide open?

Get 62% off for 1 year