Rand Paul Uncovers the Terrible Corruption in Government Insurance
Should the government pay to rebuild a man's house 41 times!?
In 2024, Democrats are working overtime to gaslight Americans on multiple fronts. Today, they want every man, woman, and child to believe all the answers to their problems lie in the hands of big government. They want to disempower people from making decisions about their own lives, while handing the government free rein to impose one-size-fits-all deci…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.