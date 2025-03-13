When it comes to fighting government fraud and waste, Rand Paul is a superhero.

The annual Festivus Report is proof enough that Sen. Paul is a hawk on steroids when it comes to government spending gone wild.

A quick review of the report shows that the government is highly successful at stealing money from the American taxpayer.

The Deep State would rather spend the spoils of their war against U.S. citizens on pet projects than pay down the $30+ trillion U.S. debt or give it back to the people they cheated it out of.

If it looks a lot like a gargantuan con game, it is. This con’s so big it might only be engineered by a supervillain–someone like Marvel’s Thanos–working behind the scenes.

Only a superhero can take on a supervillain.

Enter Rand Paul.

It’s not a fair fight. Rand Paul holds all the cards.

Fiction vs Reality

Thanos is a fictional character in the universe of Marvel Comics. According to Fandom, he is an eternal with deviant genes who is “the scourge of the universe.”

With a storyline rivaling that of Zeus, the Greek God of Olympus, “Thanos murdered his own mother as a child and began an unhealthy, fruitless pursuit of winning Mistress Death's love.”

Isn’t that quaint?

Festivus is a fictional secular holiday that first aired on the sitcom Seinfeld in 1997. Celebrants of the holiday come together on Dec. 23 to share an airing of grievances.

It would take a monster like Thanos to fund some of the projects cataloged in Paul’s Festivus Report.

What better way to fight absurd government spending than applying a fictional holiday as a weapon to call the Deep State’s fraud and waste to the fore?

And what better weapon to defeat an evil so vile as to resemble a comic book villain than a United States Senator armed with a real-world report depicting a grotesque reality?

A Grotesque Reality

Before there was DOGE, Rand Paul was a one-man wrecking crew when it came to ferreting out government fraud and waste.

In the 2024 Festivus Report, Sen. Paul wrote, “This year, I am highlighting a whopping $1,008,313,329,626.12.”

When written out, the number looks like it came from a comic book or a complex mathematical equation.

“That’s over $1 trillion in government waste, including things like ice-skating drag queens, a $12 Million Las Vegas pickleball complex, $4,840,082 on Ukrainian influencers, and more!” Paul continued.

“As always, taking the path to fiscal responsibility is often a lonely journey, but I’ve been fighting government waste like DOGE before DOGE was cool. And I will continue my fight against government waste this holiday season. So, before we get to the Feats of Strength, it’s time for my Airing of (spending) Grievances!”

With DOGE now in full swing spotlighting grotesque government spending, Elon Musk has taken center stage as the superhero taking the dark forces of the Deep State to the task.

Before Musk, it was Sen. Paul who fought the good fight year after year. Paul is the veteran of the war against wasteful spending par excellence when it comes to bringing the darkness into the light.

In 2024, he provided DOGE and the American people with a litany of government fraud and waste. It’s fraud because the waste is so blatant, so grotesque, that it isn't a matter of ignorance but intentionality.

Take another look (if you dare):

Taxpayers Fund a Disinformation Index: The Department of State (DOS) wasted $330,000 to fund censorship of nonliberal and conservative media.

Direct File Fail: Congress spent $15 million to turn the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) into an unconstitutional force to prepare, file, and audit your hard-earned money.

Oh Rats! HHS Spends Nearly Half a Million on a Depressing Study of Lonely, Starved Rats: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spent $419,470 to determine if lonely rats seek cocaine more than happy rats.

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo, There Goes Your Tax Dollars Too! The federal government spent $7,026,689 on various magical projects.

That’s only a smattering of items on the Festivus Report, but it's telling.

Using taxpayer money to squash conservatives, collect more taxes, fund crazed HHS projects that may as well have been in Wuhan, China, and disappearing your money with a magical sleight of hand amount to a lot more than mere waste.

The Deep State, like a supervillain in an alternative universe, has concocted a plan to defraud the American people and stomp out resistance at the same time in an effort to fuel their insatiable desire for power.

Sen. Paul–and now DOGE–are like kryptonite, but this kind brings villains like Thanos–not supermen like Paul–to their knees.

The Seeding of Thanos’ Demise

In 2022, Senator Paul called out wasteful big government spending on the Senate floor.

In a prescient move that may have seeded the ground for the eventual flowering of DOGE, Paul highlighted the fact that the “National Science Foundation granted $118,971 of taxpayer money to a group of Georgia Tech students so they could learn if the Marvel villain Thanos while wearing the fictional Infinity Gauntlet, could really snap his fingers.”

"We spent $118,000 to study if a metal replica, a robot of Marvel Comics evil warlord Thanos, could snap his fingers. $118,000. Really," Paul said.

"They apparently hired some dude to wear metal gloves and then try to snap his fingers. You know what they found out that it's impossible to make a snapping sound with metal fingers."

It’s impossible to snuff out the light of reason, even in a mega-storm of Deep State-induced darkness.

Rand Paul is too much for Thanos or the Deep State to handle. With DOGE stepping into Paul’s one-man real-life Justice League, the Deep State is shaking in their metal supervillain boots.

What’s the sound of metal shaking? It sounds a lot like the cacophony of Leftists screaming senseless invectives and false accusations hoping someone might hear them.

Who would listen to anyone complaining about spending fraud and waste? Deep State Leftists.

What’s the sound of a group of villains listening to themselves? Hubris. It sounds a lot like the Wicked Witch yelling, “I’m melting! I’m melting!” when doused with a bucket of truth.

Rand Paul and DOGE are bringing the light of truth to the Deep State, no matter how loud the establishment screams.

