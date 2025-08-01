Get 25% off for 1 year

Rand Paul is taking the torch from his father, Ron Paul, author of the infamous book, End the Fed. Representative Rand Paul is leading an accountability campaign with Senator Rick Scott to fully audit the Federal Reserve. This has been a decade-long crusade by the Paul family to finally put this private entity in the spotlight so that Americans know where trillions of their tax dollars are spent with absolutely zero oversight.

The audit these men are calling for details a look into spending by the Board of Governors and all the regional Federal Banks that fall under the Fed umbrella.

Just How Much Control Does the Fed Have as a Private Entity?