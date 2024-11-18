You read that right. It is possible that our tax dollars will continue to fund Fauci’s security detail for the rest of his life.

The mainstream media conveniently glossed over the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci received extensive benefits from us, the taxpayers, post-retirement. Fauci is the benefactor of a whopping $15 million United States Marshal Security detail.

We, the taxpayer, covered the cost of the former NIAID director’s protection from the end of 2022 all the way through September of 2024.

Fauci’s $15 million taxpayer-financed security team provided in December of 2022 followed years of taxpayer funding for gain-of-function research.

Rand Paul Says “Enough!”

Few politicians are speaking out against the continued funding of Dr. Fauci. Rand Paul is the exception. The Kentucky Senator questions why Fauci received the benefit of taxpayer dollars.

Though Fauci was certainly in danger after retiring, there is good reason for that. He betrayed our trust.