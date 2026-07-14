Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

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James Parker's avatar
James Parker
4h

We have a right to know who is being paid and who is paying these royalties! It is something that affects every citizen of this nation! OPEN THE BOOKS! THANK YOU RAND PAUL FOR FIGHTING THIS BATTLE!

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AMV's avatar
AMV
4h

Go Paul. It’s OUR TAX DOLLARS AND WE SHOULD KNOW WHERE IT GOES! 🤓🫪🎯

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