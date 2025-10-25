Support Rand Paul Review with 35% off

Small business is to the economy what the nuclear family is to culture. If you want to destroy Western civilization, you have to get rid of them both.

Pornography is ubiquitous. LGBT activists set out to confuse children and confound the traditional concept of marriage and its biblical roots. Everything is upside down.

The majority of LGBT adults now want to get married someday, according to Pew Research. So do the majority of heterosexual adults.

The race is on. The winner gets all.

Leftists continue to push modern conceptions of morality where there is no God and everything is permitted. Even when they allow God, nothing is off limits, and “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law.”

Desire eclipses reason, and divorce rates climb. At this point, the odds are almost even as to which side—Leftists or normal people—will win the race.

With Trump in office and the Christian revival spurred by the assassination of Charlie Kirk, normal people currently have a slight edge in the culture wars—for now.

On the economic side of the equation, small businesses aren’t faring as well.

The Death Knell Of Small Business?

