In a recent CNBC interview, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that the real danger to the United States is NOT foreign invasions, but rather the rising national debt. He pointed out that the federal deficit has reached $2 trillion dollars; therefore, additional spending of hundreds of billions of dollars more would be disastrous for all Americans.

Sen. Paul emphasized that the growing debt and potential dollar instability pose the greatest long-term threats to the country. He indicated that foreign invasions are “overhyped” and are merely distractions from the true danger.

It is not simply theoretical economics. The damage being done to American families’ finances, retirees’ savings, and the dollar’s international standing is very real. Sen. Paul made this point clear in light of the large-scale spending increases that lawmakers continue to pass with little scrutiny.

Lawmakers treat the Treasury as an unlimited source of funding. Each year, deficits rise due to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle having difficulty resisting the temptation to increase spending.

The deficit projected for the current fiscal year is $2 trillion. Fresh proposals could add hundreds of billions to this amount. Sen. Paul believes taking this path will lead directly to economic disaster.

If you wake up tomorrow morning to find that gas prices have doubled and/or that groceries consume half of your paycheck, then you will begin to see the future that Sen. Paul believes America faces. He’s calling on Washington to take drastic measures to slow down its borrowing.

However, Sen. Paul’s warning extends beyond the immediate effects of excessive spending and applies to a larger trend of fiscal irresponsibility in the nation’s capital.

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