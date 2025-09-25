Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jesus my savior's avatar
Jesus my savior
4h

Prime time Media ABC,NBC,CBS and the like ones do not want to report the truth unless it benefits the left.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
3h

Breaking news..,.. The Sun rose today and is expected to set tonight and rise again tomorrow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture