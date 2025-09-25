In 2021 during the global COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Rand Paul said on social media that masks were not effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

This was a debate during this time. There were studies backing up Paul’s point.

Regardless, YouTube suspended the senator for daring to challenge the official government narrative.

Here’s the original video that was banned:

On Tuesday, Google/YouTube officials admitted that the Biden administration had forced them to censor those who questioned the government, and now promise to restore the accounts of users who were banished.

Paul was glad to see this.

Better Late Than Never for YouTube - But Will the Left Ever Again Actually Take Protecting Free Speech Seriously?

It is good to see Google/YouTube finally admitting this, but this whole episode and the gravity of it should be remembered.

The effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19 was always a debate and remains so. Americans should have had the ability to debate it.

The government’s point when Paul was banned on YouTube was that there would be no debate: There was only one view on masks, the government’s view, and anyone who questioned them should be censored.

This was the exact danger the First Amendment was designed to stop.

And the Biden administration absolutely bulldozed that constitutional protection.

Right now, so many Democrats have rallied to the defense of Jimmy Kimmel, who they believe was suspended by ABC News due to pressure from Trump’s FCC, for the late night host spreading misinformation about who murdered the late Charlie Kirk. Kimmel claimed the suspect was MAGA when he clearly was not.

But Kimmel returned Tuesday night. If there was ever any government pressure on him, it must not have been much.

Yet the federal government exerting great pressure under the Biden administration to censor on issues besides COVID - Hunter Biden’s laptop in particular…

Democrats seemingly have had little problem with this.

Certainly don’t expect free speech “victim” Kimmel to ever mention it.

Because despite Google officials admitting in front of a House committee on Tuesday that they censored YouTube users’ speech because the Biden administration forced them too, this brazen attack on the Constitution will simply not receive the same kind of attention the Kimmel controversy has.

Will the U.S. Government Be Allowed to Censor Again?

As years now separate us from the pandemic, the many government lies that were told now pile up.

We now know that the official political and medical establishment dictums - on masks, vaccines, distancing, business and school closings, the virus’s origin - got so much of it so very, very wrong.

And so much irreparable damage was done.

These were policies and issues that should have been debated. The U.S. government worked hard to make sure they were never debated.

It’s good that those who represent YouTube now admit what they did.

The question moving forward is…

Does the left now agree that such censorship should never happen again?