Rand Paul was Banned From YouTube for a Question to the So-called Experts
The web’s top social media platforms have a concerning disdain for free speech
Rand Paul is issuing a siren call to the entirety of America.
Why?
Rand Paul Review is a reader-supported publication.
YouTube banned the Kentucky senator without sufficient justification.
What could have possibly been the logic for such a controversial decision?
Paul dared to question the supposed experts. The slightest push back against the establishment led to a banning from YouTube.
For that, we should all be concerned. It appears America is transitioning into budding authoritarianism.
The Libertarians are Speaking Out
Jim Jordan stands in solidarity with Rand Paul. The two libertarians are in good company with other freedom fighters.
“I’m not surprised the censorship industrial complex is finally being exposed—I’ve experienced it firsthand. YouTube banned me merely for questioning the so-called “experts.” I’m glad to see it being exposed for what it is. An attack on free speech is an attack on us all.” – Jordan
Though Google ceded some ground, offering to reinstate accounts banned for political takes, it is too little too late.
The platform’s leaders have been exposed as authoritarians.
Free Speech has a Steep Price
It is often said that free speech is similar to money in that it is not equally distributed or honored. The more money one has, the greater the volume and range of his voice.
Moreover, those with money can buy top-notch legal counsel to protect their right to free speech. There’s always an opportunity to bribe YouTube executives and others who control speech platforms.
However, we’d never know if money changed hands.
The fact that the Supreme Court ruled that money equates to speech is also cause for concern. Corporations and other interest groups have essentially bribed politicians with soft money campaign donations in exchange for policy favor.
“We removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies.” – YouTube statement on Paul’s banning
The problem is that YouTube is owned by Google, also known as Alphabet. The corporate behemoth has more cash than nearly everyone else.
That’s a problem for those who value free speech.
“[Masks] don’t prevent infection. Trying to shape human behavior isn’t the same as following the actual science, which tells us that cloth masks don’t work.” – Kentucky Senator Rand Paul
Why aren’t we removing the price tag from speech?
Simply because doing so would not benefit the status quo and those already in power.
Control of the Algorithm Equates to a Power Monopoly
We’ve reached the point where computer algorithms dictate speech opportunity. Those algorithms also shape the Overton window of content that is acceptable. He who controls the algorithm controls what people read and think.
That’s an incredible amount of power.
“The [YouTube] suspension is badge of honor. I think this kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech, and truly anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth.” – Rand Paul
Instead of embracing free speech like true patriots, YouTube and those who previously ran Twitter did the opposite.
But why?
The censors want to muzzle those who speak out against clot shot vaccine jabs, the Biden administration’s missteps, and other controversies.
At this point, it is abundantly clear that corporate America has a leftist political leaning. Even if the entirety of conservative accounts are reinstated, it won’t matter much.
The damage is done. Trust has been lost.
Paul and Jordan Have an Eye on the Future
The rise of Donald Trump’s Truth Social is a win for free speech. Rumble, a YouTube competitor, is also a vanguard of the First Amendment.
What’s next?
No one is quite sure where we go from here. There’s a good chance Paul, Jordan, Trump, and other free speech warriors will throw support behind similar minded platform owners including Rumble.
There’s also a chance we’ll see a slow and steady exodus away from the censors at YouTube without political provocation.
If so, it will constitute redemption for Paul, Jordan, Trump and others willing to publish unpopular opinions. That’s absolutely priceless.
I only had Covid once in November 2021— the virus. I have Mast Cell activation syndrome with histamine intolerance and anaphylactic reactions that come along with another 15 or 20 side effects/symptons that we deal with every day. It’s basically a category now called “environmental illnesses” and 1 out of 6 people have an environmental illness, which you can usually comes with several other syndromes/symptons, but don’t know it yet. I’ve been told by some of the biggest and best doctors and hospitals worldwide to not wear a mask (even though I never did and I knew better previously regarding COVID) due to the chemicals that you breathe in wearing them, causing more damage, and the fact that they don’t stop or protect you from the virus. If you read the warning label on the masks, it actually says it can cause death.
