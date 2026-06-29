Get 40% off for 1 year

For five years Rand Paul sat in Senate hearings and said the same things.

You funded gain of function research at the Wuhan lab through EcoHealth Alliance. The virus came from that lab. You lied to Congress about it. The intelligence community helped cover it up. The scientists pushing the natural origin narrative had conflicts of interest. The whistleblowers were being silenced. The evidence was being buried.

Every single time Fauci called him wrong. The media called him a conspiracy theorist. Social media platforms censored anyone who agreed with him. Mitt Romney called Tulsi Gabbard a traitor for raising similar questions about US biolabs in Ukraine.

Now read what the declassified documents actually show.

CIA analysts privately concluded in March 2020 that the furin cleavage site looked consistent with gain of function modification while Fauci publicly called the lab leak idea a conspiracy theory. A CIA senior official personally stopped analysts from shifting to a lab leak finding. Fauci was briefed on classified origins intelligence and used that access to steer the agency toward natural origin scientists. A whistleblower complaint about Fauci’s perjury was routed to his own boss instead of an independent investigator. The FBI told Congress it interviewed a key witness before reaching its conclusion when the interview happened months afterward. Forty US funded biolabs in Ukraine working with Ebola, plague, anthrax, and avian flu existed while the government called anyone who mentioned them a Russian propagandist.

Rand Paul was right. He was right about the lab. He was right about the cover-up. He was right about Fauci. He was right about the biolabs. He was right about all of it while the most powerful institutions in American government spent five years and enormous resources telling the American public he was dangerously wrong.

Today is July 4th. America’s 250th birthday. The day the founders said that when a government deceives the people it is supposed to serve, the truth must be told regardless of the cost.

Tulsi told it on her way out the door. Rand Paul told it for five years from a Senate hearing room while everyone told him to stop.

40% off ends at midnight tonight because 40 biolabs existed and the truth always comes out eventually.

This is the newsletter that covered every moment Paul forced this issue when nobody else would.

Upgrade your subscription before midnight tonight.

Get 40% off for 1 year

Get 40% off for 1 year