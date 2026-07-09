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Ramiro Arruda's avatar
Ramiro Arruda
6h

Neither am I ! I’m not letting anyone go without knowing that I stopped getting sick every year when I stopped the flu shot ! And when you add into it just the way Pharma works how they’re all about profit and they’ll sell their soul their mother and their family over it. You have to conclude that it’s very extremely plausible that vaccines are nothing but snake oil or even worse, snake oil that keeps you buying more medicine.

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Ramiro Arruda's avatar
Ramiro Arruda
6h

I don’t think there’s anyone who has the lease ethics like big Farm do no harm, what a joke profit is number one. The hypocrite oath means nothing maybe it does to the physician, but the physician is already brainwashed because he’s taught the curriculum the lobbyists pushed on the medical schools. They are taught to sell medicine. They are not taught to heal.

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