Paid subscribers get access to the full archive and early releases.

The Kentucky senator recently revisited a fight he’s been having with the public health establishment since the earliest days of COVID. The issue of natural immunity is something he talked about from the beginning, Paul wrote, only to get labeled a conspiracy theorist and an anti-vaxxer for saying it.

That’s not a slight exaggeration for dramatic effect. That’s a documented record.

Back in 2020, before most Americans had even settled on how to pronounce coronavirus correctly, Paul was already making the argument that people who’d recovered from an infection carried real, measurable protection. CNN ran a piece calling his position wildly irresponsible. The network went so far as to lump the sitting senator in with anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists, the same label Paul referenced in his recent post, arguing America didn’t need a doctor in the Senate reinforcing that crowd.

Funny how that framing aged.

By 2021, Paul was posting Twitter threads citing a Cleveland Clinic study that tracked over thirteen hundred unvaccinated but previously infected health care workers, finding zero reinfections over a median follow up period of nearly five months. Fact checkers pounced, insisting Paul had oversimplified a complicated picture. The Cleveland Clinic’s own lead researcher told reporters at the time that Paul’s interpretation was accurate.

Read that twice. The scientist who ran the study said Paul got it right. The fact checkers said he didn’t.

Who’s supposed to be trusted in that scenario, the person who actually collected the data or the outlet with an editorial position to defend?

Paul kept pushing anyway, sparring directly with Anthony Fauci in Senate hearings, confronting him with his own past statements on natural immunity that seemed to contradict the CDC’s blanket vaccination guidance. Democrats accused Paul of playing politics with public health. Big Tech throttled his posts. Paul later argued that a massive cover up, in his words, was the only way experts could keep denying both the science and basic immunology on the subject.

Then came the receipts nobody could spin away.

In late 2023, the Energy Department concluded that natural immunity offered protection at least as strong as vaccination, echoing an Israeli study Paul had cited more than a year earlier when he told a Senate hearing, flatly, that naturally acquired immunity is as good as a vaccine. That’s the exact claim that got him labeled a fringe voice. The federal government’s own findings eventually landed in the same place.

So where were the apologies?

They never came. Not from the outlets that called him irresponsible. Not from the colleagues who piled on in committee hearings. Not from the platforms that limited his reach for saying something that turned out to be true. That’s the pattern Paul’s recent post seems aimed at highlighting, a quiet acknowledgment that being right early doesn’t earn a correction. It just earns silence from everyone who was wrong.

Paul built his medical career as an ophthalmologist before politics, and he’s leaned on that background throughout the entire fight, treating it less like a partisan talking point and more like a stubborn insistence that the data should matter more than the messenger. It took years, a war of tweets, congressional hearings, and eventually a federal agency’s own report, but the data caught up to where Paul started.

The people who called him a conspiracy theorist are still waiting on their turn to catch up too.