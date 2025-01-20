There have been some rumblings that the military will be used to deport illegal immigrants from the United States. Kentucky senator Rand Paul is pushing back against the idea of using the army to forcibly remove illegals.

However, Trump might not listen, opting to make a powerful statement through domestic military action.

The Optics of Military Operations at Home are a Net Negative

Aside from the potential for harm and abuse, using armed soldiers for deportations is a bad look. Unleashing our military into American cities to prowl for illegal invaders creates an image problem for the United States.

Paul and other concerned patriots are aware that Trump previously promised to indemnify police officers and other government agents who deport illegals. In other words, those agents of the state would be legally empowered to physically harm or even kill illegal immigrants without penalty.

The worst-case scenario is emboldened state agents wantonly operating with a license to kill immigrants. Though a genocide of illegal immigrants is highly unlikely, abuse of power is likely to occur.

As is often said, power corrupts.

Paul Insists There is a Better Way to Deport Illegal Immigrants

Instead of relying on the military for deportations, Paul would prefer to use police officers or ICE agents. Ideally, those requesting food bank donations, EBT food stamps, and a bed at a homeless shelter would be forced to present identification.

"That's what he said yesterday, or his spokesman said. The stories all said he would declare an emergency to use the military to remove people. I'm not for that. I'm not in favor of sending the Army in uniforms into our cities to collect people. That's not what we use our military for; we never have. And it's actually been illegal for over 100 years to bring the Army into our cities." - Paul

Police officers and ICE agents could be positioned at homeless shelters, food banks, and other government assistance locations to round up illegals. Moreover, the federal government should encourage employers to contact ICE and/or police when job-seekers fail to provide identification.

Militaristic Deportations are a Dangerous Overreaction

Deportations should be conducted by domestic forces as opposed to those trained to fight on foreign lands. The Kentucky senator highlighted how the purpose of the military is to battle foreign militaries as opposed to removing immigrants from the homeland.

"Our Army and our military are trained to shoot the enemy. They're not trained to get a warrant to do what they're doing. The police have a difficult job, but the people removing people from our country need to be a police enforcement domestic agency, not the military." – Paul

Domestic law enforcement is better suited to peacefully remove illegal invaders with minimal use of force. Though police officers carry weapons, their training is provided in the spirit of protection as opposed to aggression.

Paul is Still on Board With Deporting Illegals

The Kentucky senator isn’t softening his stance on immigration. Paul wants legal immigration that opens the door to nonviolent individuals capable of making meaningful contributions.

Paul has gone out of his way to highlight the United States has been invaded by at least 15,000 migrants who are guilty of murder. Moreover, our nation is now called home by 13,000 invaders who have been found guilty of violent sex crimes.

The statistics noted above are concerning yet they do not justify unleashing the nation’s military into the streets. Such an action would be an abuse of the president’s emergency powers. The Kentucky senator insists such powers have the potential to deviate from our system of checks and balances, ultimately defying the lawmaking body of Congress.

"They smack of martial rule. They smack of no congressional approval.” – Paul

Paul went on to state the citizens of the United States will stand firmly behind Trump if he deports invaders found guilty of crimes. The challenge lies in identifying those evildoers through a verification process that matches names and faces to logged crimes.

A Chance at the American Dream

When pressed on how the Trump administration might handle hardworking immigrants who entered illegally, he expressed sympathy. Paul noted that illegals who’ve worked in the United States for years or decades might receive amnesty.

Paul’s proposal is to extend work permits for hardworking illegal immigrants who’ve made a contribution to the United States. Though those individuals would not be given voting rights.

However, those hardworkers might be allowed to remain in the land of the free to live the American dream.