Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons

Near the end of the Biden administration, Tulsi Gabbard was included in a government surveillance program.

That’s right, President Donald Trump’s current Director of National Intelligence, who now oversees all U.S. intelligence agencies, was a target of those agencies in the very recent past.

Why? That’s something Senator Rand Paul and other Republicans want to find out.

Just the News reported last week, “House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Wednesday wrote to acting Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator Adam Stahl demanding that he provide information on the inclusion of now-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in a surveillance program for high-risk travelers.”

The Republicans said, "We write today to reiterate longstanding congressional oversight requests regarding the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Quiet Skies program and the Federal Air Marshal Service’s (FAMS) surveillance of high-risk travelers and flights, including the intelligence-based justifications for Special Mission Coverage and other FAMS mission assignments.”

Gabbard has confirmed that she had been included in the TSA's Quiet Skies program, and noted that she had had to go through additional security measures when traveling.

Again, WHY?

Why would Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, former Democratic presidential candidate, and perhaps most importantly - a U.S. military veteran who served in Iraq - need additional screening at the airport when traveling?

Was she targeted for her political beliefs, which finally led her to being part of Team Trump in his second term?

Republicans Paul and Green seem to think so.

The pair said, "Recent disclosures suggest that TSA, under the Biden administration, may have engaged in unwarranted screening of individuals based on political beliefs, travel patterns, or other nonsecurity-related factors.”

"This is a deeply troubling prospect that demands immediate and unequivocal clarification,” they added.

They also requested a classified briefing for the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees on the matter.

Gabbard addressed this harassment by her by the Biden-Harris administration in September.

"In what I can only describe as the ultimate betrayal, after putting my life on the line to defend the safety and security of the American people, the Biden Harris team labeled me as a domestic terrorist threat.”

“Why?” she asked. “They see me as a threat to their power.”

To note, the First Amendment protects all Americans’ right to freedom of speech and political opinions. A president or the federal government cannot just decide to tamp down on that right because they don’t like it.

Not legally anyway. Not that Joe Biden - whose party had already weaponized the legal system against the the former president’s political opponent, tried to imprison him, and tried to throw him off state ballots - gave a damn about the rule of law to begin with.

Gabbard added, “The Democrat elite has spent years weaponizing our law enforcement, our national security state, even enlisting the help of their friends in big tech… to retaliate against those who criticize their actions."

As Gabbard told Tucker Carlson in September, Sen. Paul has been demanding answers about this from the beginning.

Do regular reporters, supposed journalists, have interest in finding out about this?

Not really. Their job is to carry water for the Democratic Party.

CNN’s Dana Bash once pretended she would look into this regarding the Biden administration and Gabbard.

Of course, she never did. And Tulsi called her out for it.

No, it turns out one of the few people willing to question the government, to challenge its power and seemingly illegal acts, is not a “journalist” anywhere…

It’s a sitting member of the United States Senate.

Will Rand Paul get to the bottom of why Tulsi Gabbard was targeted by the Biden-Harris regime?

Not if Democrats have anything to do with it.