Nationwide, education is in dire straits. Young people across public schools are failing in every conceivable metric to learn necessary skills and information. Whether it’s in reading, writing, or math, students’ scores are far below where they need to be.

Conservatives have been pointing this out for years, warning that something has to give. We can’t let the next generation grow up with such a lack of schooling, awareness, and knowledge of the world around them.

Meanwhile, leftists don’t want to hear from concerned citizens or parents. In fact, anyone who speaks out risks being slandered as a “domestic terrorist.”

Due to the left’s enabling of the failing education system, conservatives have no other choice beyond taking action to rectify the problem. This is exactly why Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul vowed to push for a removal of the Education Department.

It’s Time to Eliminate the Red Tape

While President Trump has sounded off against eliminating the Department of Education, Democrats are vowing to bring forward legal challenges if he takes executive action.

For this reason, having Congress remove this agency is an airtight method that leftists won’t be able to obstruct.

In late March, Sen. Paul vowed…