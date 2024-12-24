Rand Paul is donning his Santa cap and beard, delivering the gift of truth to the American people.

The creation of DOGE has made it fashionable to highlight government misspending, and we are here for it!

Rand Paul has been doing exactly that for decades. This year’s Festivus report is ready for reading at your leisure.

The Highlights of the 2024 Festivus

Inspired by Seinfeld, Paul’s Festivus highlights government waste. The list has never been more important considering the extent of government budget deficits.

Paul’s list highlights how the government misspent $1.5 million in an attempt to understand motion sickness with the spinning of cats. The list even includes reference to $10 million spent to insert marbles into cats’ rectums for constipation tests.

The theme of cat experimentation continues with a whopping $2 million spent on COVID experiments on felines. None other than Dr. Fauci was involved with those tests.

The airing of annual government grievances includes the Department of Interior shelling out $12 million on a pickleball complex in Las Vegas. The supposed logic in the pickleball project was to help put Las Vegas on the map to generate tourism. The Department of Health and Human Services gave $2 million in grants to analyze kids viewing Facebook advertisements about food.

It is especially concerning that the State Department shelled out nearly $5 million to influencers in Ukraine. The National Endowment for the Arts paid $365,000 to fund circus performances in city parks. Nearly $33,000 was spent by the Department of State for breakdancing. Paul also questions why $3 million was spent for girl-focused climate action in Brazil.

The Festivus Report also uncovered the shocking truth that the Department of State spent a whopping $330,000 to pay for the censorship of conservative and non-liberal media. The federal government spent $10 billion on underused office buildings throughout the nation. The feds shell out $5 billion to lease the buildings.

A total of $2 billion is spent to simply maintain the buildings. Those buildings are massive costly storage units that merely contain empty desks. The structures are eerily reminiscent of China’s ghost cities that the government constructed yet remain empty of people.

Our over-centralization of government has us careening toward dystopian Chinese-style authoritarianism.

Paul’s List Will be a Focal Point for DOGE

The newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE for short, will use Paul’s Festivus list when targeting government agencies for elimination. Led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, DOGE is aiming to trim $2 million from the federal budget.

“As always, taking the path to fiscal responsibility is often a lonely journey, but I’ve been fighting government waste like DOGE before DOGE was cool.” - Paul

The DOGE heads have been consulting with Paul to collaborate on suggestions for cost-cutting. DOGE is zeroing in on the IRS, the NIAID, and several other agencies.

In particular, Paul and DOGE are concerned that Congress spent $15 million to convert the IRS into an unconstitutional force. That tax-collecting force essentially steals and misuses the public’s money.

"I'm helping DOGE. I talk to Vivek weekly. I've sent him 2,000 pages of waste that we've already discovered." - Paul

DOGE and Paul are also questioning why the USDA shelled out a whopping $2.24 million for experiments involving COVID. It appears the government is using our own money to analyze how to experiment on us with deadly viruses.

We are Paying the Feds to Ruin our Lives

The annual Festivus lists highlights more than the government misspending of money. The list also sheds light on how the federal government has been weaponized against taxpayers. The worst part is we are financing it.

Do the math on the 2024 Festivus report and you’ll find the waste amounts to $1,008,313,329,626.12.

Let’s hope Paul, Musk, and Ramaswamy get their way with cutting that trillion-plus dollars of waste.

The optimal endpoint is the use of a metaphorical chainsaw that slashes government taxation and spending for utilitarian benefit.

