Rand Paul is donning his Santa cap and beard, delivering the gift of truth to the American people.

The creation of DOGE made it fashionable to highlight government misspending, and we are here for it!

Today is the final day! Only a few hours left for your last chance to get 60% off. That's $36 for the entire year! If we don't get more support, I'm not sure Rand Paul Review will be able to continue until next year's Christmas season.

Get 60% off for 1 year

Rand Paul has been doing exactly that for decades. This year’s Festivus report is ready for reading at your leisure.

The Highlights of the 2025 Festivus

Inspired by Seinfeld, Paul’s Festivus highlights government waste. The list has never been more important considering the extent of government budget deficits.

Paul’s list highlights how the government misspent taxpayer dollars:

“$5 million to dose dogs with cocaine.” “$1 million to teach teenage ferrets to binge-drink alcohol.” “$14 million to teach monkeys to play a ‘Price is Right’-inspired game.” “$13 million to continue experiments on beagles.”

The experimentation on beagles, man's best friend, disturbs us to a particularly high agree.

This is not okay.

Dr. Fauci was involved with those horrible, horrible tests on beagles.

That’s why every year I compile a Festivus waste report. If you want to read it all, visit randpaul.com/festivus2025. But I’ll tell you about some of my favorites here:

Our over-centralization of government has us careening toward dystopian Chinese-style authoritarianism.

Upgrade to a paid subscription to make sure you don't miss any of the articles Rand Paul Review posts about these topics next year.

Get 60% off for 1 year

“As always, taking the path to fiscal responsibility is often a lonely journey, but I’ve been fighting government waste like DOGE before DOGE was cool.” - Sen Rand Paul

We are Paying the Feds to Ruin our Lives

The annual Festivus lists highlights more than the government misspending of money. The list also sheds light on how the federal government has been weaponized against taxpayers. The worst part is we are financing it.

Do the math on the 2025 Festivus report and you’ll find the waste amounts to over $1.6 TRILLION DOLLARS.

Let’s hope Paul, Trump, and DOGE get their way with cutting that trillion-plus dollars of waste.

The optimal endpoint is the use of a metaphorical chainsaw that slashes government taxation and spending for utilitarian benefit.

Upgrade Your Rand Paul Review Subscription Today

Thank you for reading the Rand Paul Review. Our one-day Christmas sale is an opportunity to upgrade your subscription. Our limited-time offer of 60% off a paid subscription is a token of our appreciation.

A paid subscription unlocks subscriber-only posts including a full archive and subscriber-only episodes in the podcast app. There’s also an opportunity to join the community in chat.

Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good-morning!

Enjoy your Christmas morning with family and friends!

Get 60% off for 1 year