Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
8h

How the CBO got it wrong again: Trump's economic bill set to generate trillions in surplus, not debt.

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/how-cbo-got-wrong-again-trumps-economic-bill-set-generate-trillions-surplus-not-debt

...................................

Nancy Pelosi exercises call options on Broadcom worth millions.

https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/nancy-pelosi-exercises-call-options-on-broadcom-worth-millions-4130213

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture