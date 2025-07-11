Rand Paul asked on Thursday, “Why would a bank want to provide a small business loan to a local contracting company or tech start-up when they’re incentivized to hold onto cash?”

Good question. The bank would probably just hold onto the cash.

He also asked? “Why would banks lend their capital when they could take no risk and still turn over a profit?”

“The answer: they don’t,” Paul said.

Unacceptable.

How Much Fed Interest Payments Have Exploded Since 2008

This particular incentive for banks to hold on to their money and not loan it small businesses is relatively new.

Before the financial crisis in 2008, the Federal Reserve paid ZERO interest to banks on reserve balances. Back then, banks had more of an incentive to make loans to make profit. Having their money just sitting there didn’t make sense.

But this changed. The financial crisis led Congress to authorize payments to banks as a way to control the money supply.

Not surprisingly, those payments have exploded.

The United States is $37 trillion in debt. Now the Fed is also paying billions to banks in interest payments, AND it’s harder than ever for regular Americans to get loans?

This is insane and unsustainable.

Sen. Paul has a plan to fix this. Whether the rest of Congress will give it any attention is another question.

Still, Paul has a way out of this fiscal madness.

‘A No-Brainer’

Paul’s act would stop the Fed interest payments to banks and claims to save $1 trillion in taxpayer dollars over ten years.

But a more immediate effect might be what it could do for small businesses and individuals in stimulating the economy.

It is a no-brainer.

Will brain dead Washington, DC consider it?

Once upon a time, right after the 2008 financial crisis, there was a Tea Party movement on the right that was deeply worried about a then $12 trillion dollar national debt. That movement fizzled away.

Today, that debt number has tripled. A few months ago, President Trump introduced DOGE, that sought to find $2 trillion to cut in federal spending. Finally! We need to get that debt to go down!

Now DOGE is but a distant memory.

Will Republicans ever be the party of smaller government and less spending? EVER?

Rand Paul has a plan that makes sense.

Now let’s see who bites.

