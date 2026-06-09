Rand Paul’s decisions might soon begin to define how the Liberty Movement approaches the next election cycle.



One vote by one person can completely alter the conversation. However, the trend of late has shown more than just opposition.

There are lawmakers who speak strongly of their desire to endlessly commit troops overseas but eventually do nothing but follow along.

When it comes to the actual record of Rand Paul, he is an outlier and speaks with great clarity in his “no” votes on authorizations that lack both clear limits and timelines. It has been noticed by observers who track these “yes/no” votes that there are other ramifications to these types of debates.

What, exactly, are those ramifications? They are compounding and potentially exponential. We reveal them to subscribers below.