For years, the media and politicians gaslighted the American population and assured them that the lab leak theory was a ridiculous conspiracy theory. Fast forward four years later, and we have learned that research groups have continued to fund this risky research even though it was the most likely cause of the Covid pandemic.

Risky research like this is not just a public health issue. It can also impact economics, national security, and other important issues. As everyone saw during Covid, governments have even used pandemics as a pretext to encroach on personal freedoms and violate the constitution.

We can’t depend on these corrupt groups to police themselves, especially with crooks like Fauci at the helm. Our country needs to monitor this type of risky research and shut down risky projects. Otherwise, we may have to deal with another pandemic, which could have horrible knock-on effects.

Rand Paul’s New Risky Research Review Act

Rand Paul has recently introduced a new Risky Research Review Act, in response to some of the global risks posed by gain-of-function research. This act could help prevent the risk of another pandemic in the future.

Bryce Nickels, a genetics professor, recently made comments on this new act during the Stanford Pandemic Policy Conference.

“ If somebody is talking about a bill for public safety and they are talking about researchers, that’s not the stakeholder. The bill is about public safety. The Risky Research Review Act is just asking for an independent review board to look at perhaps a few dozen projects, one of which, if it would have been reviewed years ago, might have not caused the pandemic.”

Many types of risky research, such as SARS gain of function research, were conducted without any regard for the outcome on public health. To make matters worse, many individuals like Dr. Fauci lied about their actions afterward, which made it difficult for the public to uncover the truth about the risks of gain of function research. The 2020s have shown us that these research groups can’t be trusted and that we need independent boards to regulate them for the sake of public health.

Risky Research Review Act Overview

This act has ten major components, which will help ensure that gain of function research, or other risky research, will not result in a public health crisis.

Independence: The board that examines the research will include an independent mix of professionals with various backgrounds. Some of the members will include non-government analysts and national security experts.



Disclosure and Approval: Applicants would need to disclose if any of their research poses a public health risk. Federal agencies would not be able to award funding to any high-risk research without the board’s approval.



Disclosures and reporting: These groups will also need to provide the board with an update on any subcontracts and subawards. The board will be responsible for submitting an annual report to congressional committees, and it will also publish this information online.

In cases like these, a board with experts in national security and other topics is crucial to regulate these research groups. These research groups could accidentally produce outcomes that threaten national security and public health. We can’t depend on these groups to police themselves, especially after all of the lies that Fauci and Dasvak have told.

Consequences of the Last Pandemic

The CDC, WHO, and NIH can’t be trusted to police themselves after their embarrassing and immoral track record.





The gain of function research, which has been taking place since before 2020, had a major impact on the world in the 2020s. These activities not only impacted public health but also resulted in the suspension of basic liberties and the implementation of other draconian economic policies that continue to impact Americans today.

Rand Paul noted that the gain of function research, largely supported by Fauci, is likely taking place in both the United States and China.

“The pandemic killed about 15 million people worldwide, about a million Americans. We believe that the evidence overwhelmingly points towards the pandemic being a leak of dangerous research from a lab in Wuhan. We think this research is ongoing not only in China, but in the United States as well.”

The NIH was able to reinstate its highly controversial coronavirus research recently. This trend shows that groups like these need increased regulation, as they now have the freedom to continue risky research even after causing global chaos.



Many research groups like this either don’t care about the impact on society, or fail to calculate its magnitude. Millions of people were killed, which was highly likely the result of a lab leak. Any type of research in this area should be suspended until we get down to the bottom of this. Moreover, lab leaks like this can also have serious economic and national security consequences for the country. Because of this, these research groups need to be monitored by a diverse board of individuals, who can correctly analyze the risk-reward potential. Groups like the NIH should not be allowed to police themselves, as it will only lead to more corruption.

Considering the Knock-on Effects and Future Risks

Why aren’t more politicians closely examining all of the knock-on effects of this risky research?

For the past four years, there has not been a sufficient investigation of the lab leak theory. Many scientists and federal agencies believe the lab leak theory is a very likely explanation of the origins of Covid. Moreover, many of these research groups have continued to conduct this risky research and to lie about their actions. It is time for our government to crack down on this risky research, as it can pose serious public health, economic, and national security concerns.



Rand Paul has been a thought leader in this space for years and has been one of the few politicians pushing back against individuals like Fauci. Most importantly, he has constructed a reasonable and balanced solution to this issue, which will likely be strongly supported by our government. This bill has received bipartisan support, as members like Gary Peters (D) think this bill is a good compromise.

There were so many indirect consequences from the covid pandemic, and we need to ensure that there is never a violation of our liberties again. Many tech companies and factions of our government attempted to crack down on our free speech during covid and pushed a newly developed vaccine on the population despite the absence of long-term studies. These events show that risky research like this can have many adverse knock-on effects and that the best solution is regulation from a truly independent board.



We have learned many things about the origins of Covid and the lab leak theory, which has risen from a conspiracy theory to one of the most plausible explanations for the origins of Covid. More importantly, it is also clear that this risky gain of functional research is not just taking place in China, but also in parts of the United States. These risky research activities pose multiple types of risks for the country, and our government should ensure that we do not have a repeat of the early 2020s due to this risky research.