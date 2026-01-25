Does it sometimes seem like there is a concerted effort to hide the words and actions of libertarians?

That’s exactly the case with Rand Paul. The Republican rebel rarely receives media coverage yet he’s headline-worthy.

What did the mainstream media gloss over while failing to cover Paul this year?

An honest recap of Paul’s accomplishments in 2025 reveals he did everything in his power to preserve individual liberty.

Shining the Spotlight on Government Overspending

Rand Paul’s annual waste report card doesn’t generate the attention it once did as we are more than a decade into the grievances.

The twist?

Paul’s grievances have never been more important.

Dubbed the “Festivus Report”, the waste analysis paved a path for the creation of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

DOGE helped trim the government fat in 2025 in the spirit of Paul’s Festivus Report. The 11th annual report found $1.6 trillion of government spending was wasted on useless fluff.

The trillion plus dollars was spent on campaigns to promote the coronavirus jab using influencers, cocaine experiments with dogs, and payments on the national debt.

“No matter how much taxpayer money Washington burns through, politicians can’t help but demand more. Fiscal responsibility may not be the most crowded road, but it’s one I’ve walked year after year.” - Paul

The hope is that Paul’s annual report will eventually be prioritized and highlighted by legacy media.

The goal of the report and Paul’s proposed legislation?

Help America emerge from its $38 trillion debt hole.

Legislation to Save America

Rand Paul penned legislative suggestions written with the goal of restoring American prosperity.

Take a look at the bills introduced or reintroduced in the year gone by and you’ll find Paul was quite active.

In particular, Paul is intent on keeping the Federal Reserve in check. The Kentucky senator introduced the Audit the Fed legislation, more formally known as the Federal Reserve Transparency Act.

Paul also pushed to repeal mandates for the controversial REAL ID now mandated at many airports. His Safeguarding Personal Information Act of 2025 also contained language to provide protection against a national ID system.

The senator’s annual legislative highlights also include the Risky Research Review Act.

Its purpose?

The legislation spanned the political aisle, serving as a bipartisan effort to safeguard the human condition.

In particular, the Risky Research Review Act focuses on government oversight of science research characterized as high-risk.

As an example, the legislation bridged the gap between left and right to create oversight for gain-of-function research that caused the pandemic.

Empowering the Legislative Branch

Rand Paul and several others in Congress are adamant that the executive branch has excessive power. In the spirit of democracy and pluralism, Paul floated out legislation for a vote.

Paul’s REINS Act enhances existing laws mandating that Congress obtain approval for significant regulations.

“The whims of an unaccountable administrative state should never rule our lives. For too long, an ever-growing federal bureaucracy has piled regulations and red tape on the backs of the American people without any approval by Americans’ elected representatives.” - Paul

The Kentucky Senator also introduced the No Taxation Without Representation Act that requires approval from Congress before significant tariffs are implemented.

Keeping Government in Check

Rand Paul’s End Welfare for Non-Citizens Act was written to remove federal funding of welfare programs for those living in the United States without citizenship.

Paul also authored the Fuel Choice and Deregulation Act this past year. The legislation was written to remove regulatory barriers in the auto and energy fuel markets.

“For decades, unelected regulators in Washington have distorted energy and automotive markets by picking winners and losers—driving up costs, stifling competition, and burdening consumers. The Fuel Choice and Deregulation Act restores market freedom by removing arbitrary barriers to innovation, expanding consumer access to affordable fuel options, and encouraging domestic energy production.” - Paul

Paul’s vision is to minimize government interference and compliance requirements, priming the pump both physically and literally.

The Wins Will Continue Into 2026

Though the legacy media is shunning the Kentucky senator, he won’t stop fighting for what’s right.

Stay tuned in the year ahead.

Rand Paul’s passion for justice and tireless work ethic might even culminate in a 2028 presidential run.

