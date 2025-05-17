Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
6h

Animal abuse often signals human abuse — should therapists be allowed to report it? HELL YES!

https://gailhonadle.substack.com/p/animal-abuse-often-signals-human

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kay Beazley's avatar
Kay Beazley
3h

Human experimentation is even worse Republicans and democrats are guilty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture