Fauci Madness

Remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci came under fire because a lab under his watch allegedly tortured and killed dozens of beagle puppies for twisted scientific experiments?

In 2021, The Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) demanded that Fauci and the NIH stop funding the “cruel” tests where dogs were allegedly injected with disease-causing parasites.

“Bearing witness to what you and your organization does to these animals is nothing short of criminal. It is time to end it, and now the world is watching,” BFP president and founder Shannon Keith wrote.

“If it does not end immediately, Beagle Freedom Project will make sure it becomes criminal and those who perpetrate it will be punished by law.”

Keith cited the FDA Modernization Act, which aimed to end an outdated mandate that experimental drugs be tested on animals.

“If science and wasteful taxpayer spending are not enough to convince you, perhaps legal changes will,” Keith wrote.

That same year, Fauci faced scrutiny from a group of bipartisan legislators about twisted scientific experiments on animals.

In a letter to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace and 23 colleagues addressed their “grave concerns about reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs.”

“According to documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project, and subsequent media coverage from October 2018 until February 2019, NIAID spent $1.68 million in taxpayer funds on drug tests involving 44 beagle puppies,” the letter read.

Now, under the direction of NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, the lab that had been used to conduct barbaric and deadly drug experiments on beagles for at least four decades has been shut down.

Fauci, in the meantime, is walking free and getting rich.

Thanedar’s Depravity

Michigan Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar was once accused of abandoning “nearly 200 beagles and monkeys” inside his pharmaceutical testing lab when it went bankrupt.

Thanedar has been in the news cycle as of late because he filed seven articles of impeachment against Trump.

In 2010, the New Jersey lab, AniClin Preclinical Services, was forced to shut down when the parent company that Thanedar owned filed for bankruptcy.

Animal activists became aware that the animals were still inside the abandoned facility months later.

Some Lab workers had purportedly “been jumping the facility’s fences to give the beagles food and water.”

Scores of dogs were eventually rescued and later rehomed.

Thanedar blamed it on the Bank of America, which had seized the lab during the bankruptcy proceedings.

“It is my understanding that Bank of America made arrangements to assign caretakers for the animals and secure homes for them, but those decisions came from the bank after I left the company,” Thanedar said.

Michigan GOP Sen. Aric Nesbitt wasn't buying it.

“Shri Thanedar left 100’s of dogs to die in cages after testing chemicals on them when his business went bankrupt. He can spare us on the moral outrage,” Nesbitt posted on X with a link to an old news article.

The thing about psychopaths is that they have no conscience. Thanedar got rich from torturing animals. The fact that animals suffered greatly under his watch means nothing to him.

The tired psychopath maxim, “It’s just business, nothing personal,” doesn’t hold water. Even if Thanedar didn’t torture the animals himself, he allowed it.

The old excuse, “If not me, somebody else would have taken my place,” is hollow as a bottomless pit. Jumping on the Bandwagon of Evil shouldn’t be an option.

And yet, Thandar dares to file articles of impeachment against Trump. It’s unbelievable.

“OMG,” Libs of TikTok posted on X, “Shri Thanedar, the Democrat Rep who filed impeachment charges against Trump, reportedly left over 150 dogs and monkeys to starve to death at an abandoned NJ testing lab that HE OWNED.”

Thanedar owned the lab. The animals were his responsibility. Passing the buck doesn't cut it.

“This is the guy who wants to impeach Trump,” the post continues. “Unbelievable.”

The dogs weren't merely abandoned. When the lab was up and running, the poor beasts lived in small plexiglass cages where they were subject to toxicology tests. That’s torture.

“We believe that they have never been outside, ever,” an unnamed woman in a Times Herald-Record video.

“I don’t think they’ve actually had their paws on the grass. When I walked in here, it looked like they were walking on eggshells. They were kind of afraid to walk on the grass.”

The California-based group In Defense of Animals rescued 55 long-tailed macaque monkeys a few days later from the same facility. More torture.

The FBI has observed that “a history of cruelty to animals is one of the traits that regularly appear in its computer records of serial rapists and murderers.”

What are people like Fauci and Thanedar doing in powerful government positions when they should be in prison?

Animal abuse is not just a personality flaw—it’s a “symptom of a deep mental disturbance.”

Trump Derangement Syndrome is also a deep mental disturbance.

