RFK JR. is on the WARPATH Against Big Government
America’s top fighter for public health insists he will clean out most or even all of the FDA
RFK Jr. intends to eliminate entire departments of the FDA, short for Food and Drug Administration. The promise rests on the premise that he will be given a seat in the new Trump administration.
RFK Jr.’s underlying objective is to safeguard the health of Americans with a focus on the youth.
RFK JR. is for the Kids
Take a look around your local school when the last class of the day ends and you’ll find obese tweens and teens walking around. It seems like nearly half of every age cohort is obese or nearly obese.
"In some categories, there are entire departments, like the nutrition department at the FDA that are – that have to go, that are not doing their job, they're not protecting our kids." – RFK Jr.
