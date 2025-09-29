RFK’s Hep B Shake-Up: Is Jab at Birth Causing Autism?

The Hepatitis B vaccine is next in line for elimination. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going to change the current recommendation for newborns to receive Big Pharma’s poison in the form of a Hep B vaccine after a study previously kept hidden by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) revealed that there was a 1135% increase in autism in infants and children who received the Hep B vaccine.

Moms have been begging for a closer look at this vaccine for over a decade. What’s sick is that babies usually get a Hep B vaccine within hours of birth.

What’s also sick is that the CDC had secret meetings to discuss how to hide the fact that this single vaccine was leading to a sometimes 10,000 percent chance of autism in the children who received it. This industry is absolutely evil.

In a Senate HELP committee, Senator Rand Paul has also screamed foul, asking the panel why infants need to be jabbed with a vaccine that almost undeniably leads to autism.

Data from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shows that autism is running rampant. 1 in 31 kids is now diagnosed with autism.

Hep B is a vaccine meant to prevent sexually transmitted diseases. It has been standard practice to administer this vaccine for the past 35 years. The skeptics will tell you that the vaccine slashes infant infections, but at what cost?

Hep B is transmitted via blood and bodily fluids. Are there mothers who could transmit Hep B to their infant children? Sure, but they can be tested, and only then can infants be given the vaccine. With the recent CDC findings revealed, though, most moms are saying, “No way. No how.”