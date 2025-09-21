"We are the sickest country in the world,” RFK Jr. told the Senate Finance Committee. “That's why we had to fire people at the CDC. They did not do their job."

Kennedy, who is the Health and Human Services Secretary, was explaining the recent brouhaha at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thousands of people at the agency have either been fired or resigned.

Kennedy was right. The CDC did not do its job, unless its job was to undermine confidence in the intersection of science, medicine, and the federal government.

The reason so many loyal government employees are fleeing their benefit-laden jobs is that they are being exposed for what they are: frauds.

Enter Dr. Robert Malone

Robert Malone performed a landmark experiment in 1987. He created a molecular stew by mixing strands of messenger RNA with droplets of fat. He then bathed human cells in the stew, which absorbed the mRNA and began producing proteins from it.

In 1988, Malone noted that it might be possible to “treat RNA as a drug.”