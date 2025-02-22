“One thing is clear: The Founding Fathers never intended a nation where citizens would pay nearly half of everything they earn to the government.” ― Ron Paul



Rand Paul and Thomas Massie, two bluegrass country lawmakers, are becoming the face of the Republican party.

Massie will likely run for Senate to replace McConnell in 2026.

This could quickly make Kentucky the best state in the nation, at least from a political perspective.

Then there's Ron. He may be approaching the century mark, but his legacy grows stronger by the day.

Paul is celebrated for good reason: he set out to reinvent America once again in the image of our founding fathers.

Ron Paul is the Template for America’s Future

Imagine becoming a doctor, then marrying the love of your life and remaining together for 68 years. You have five kids and a whopping 19 grandchildren. Add in 16 great grandchildren for good measure.

You run for the highest office in the land three times. You also write several top-selling books. Though you aren’t elected president, your ideas spread like wildfire.

The wrinkle to the story is that it takes decades for the masses to get the message.

This is the life of Ron Paul. Paul’s opinions were scrutinized at the time he wrote his books yet it turns out he was right all along.

Ron’s son, Rand, is now carrying the torch of liberty for future generations.

Rand is accompanied by his wife, Kelley, a political consultant, accomplished author, and mother of three. The Paul family values exemplify American idealism.

The Paul’s are Powering DOGE

Elon Musk, Rand Paul, and even Ron Paul are reshaping America’s federal government for the greater good.

Though Ron is 90-years-old, he is still cogent, thoughtful, and hosts a regular podcast that absolutely rocks.

Dr Ron Paul is currently floating out ideas for Musk, Rand, and the rest of DOGE to review.

Though it took some time, Ron Paul’s vision for America is finally coming into its final form.

The perfect timing for a hard won life spent fighting the Deep State.

The hope is that the Paul’s will help DOGE trim two trillion dollars from Uncle Sam’s bloated budget.

“I am just absolutely convinced that the best formula for giving us peace and preserving the American way of life is freedom, limited government, and minding our own business overseas.” – Ron Paul

One can only wonder how much better American history would have turned out if Paul were elected President in 2012 — or even earlier.

Obama did everything he could to destroy America.

With Ron Paul there would certainly be less war, grift, and graft.

Paul Sr ran as an establishment outsider — obsessed with overhauling the federal government, balancing the budget, and making liberty popular again.

He likely could have accomplished exactly that if not for underhanded maneuvers coming from the Republican Party and the mainstream media

Though Paul received support from youngsters who detest, but it wasn’t enough.

A fringe group of highly passionate supporters is capable of bringing a voice to the voiceless, or more time to time, changing the world.

So many Americans remain complicit in our country’s decline.

However, things are starting to look up.

Is Paul’s Libertarianism the Future?

The Paul family leans toward the libertarian side of the Republican party. Libertarianism hasn’t quite tipped over into the mainstream, but the Paul’s remain stalwart in their defense of liberty.

The little-known truth is that Elon Musk might be a libertarian at heart. Musk was once a Democrat until he recognized the disgusting nature of cancel culture.

Those willing to do some digging on the internet will find Musk, Peter Thiel, and many other Silicon Valley tech titans are libertarians as well.

Rand Paul is also libertarian-leaning, though he is also a conservative. Ron Paul follows similar ideals.

“One thing is clear: The Founding Fathers never intended a nation where citizens would pay nearly half of everything they earn to the government.” ― Ron Paul

The Ron Paul Lore

Though Paul is in the golden years of life, his legacy will be ever-lasting.

Rand Paul, Elon Musk, Thomas Massie, and other conservatives make frequent mention of Paul’s writings.

Paul might have penned the governmental template for the future, albeit a couple decades too soon.

It looks like momentum for Paul-style pragmatic libertarianism is building. The younger generations are leaning libertarian-conservative and voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the last election.

This is the first time in ages that Republicans earned the all-important youth vote.

Though minimal government will always be necessary, libertarian-conservativism appears to be the wave of the future.

Ron Paul’s books, podcasts, and speeches will continue to make a powerful impact, possibly to the point that they shape American politics exactly as he envisioned well into the 21st century.

And we are all here for it.