Christie Noem just announced that Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have arrested their 5000th illegal alien in Los Angeles, and Senator Rand Paul is in full support. After ICE agents in Los Angeles were subjected to Molotov cocktails, even while in armored trucks, agents have made good on Trump’s promise to rid the nation of illegal aliens.

This is a huge step in the right direction, considering that the Los Angeles County Sheriff revealed that ICE detainer requests for 435 illegal aliens – specifically people with a record of criminal activity – were completely ignored. LA’s sanctuary city policies turned what was once a thriving city into a trash heap, rife with crime, homelessness, and rioting. The city policy was preventing ICE from making arrests.

According to the Sheriff’s statement to the press, “We do not honor ICE detainers or requests for transfers, we do not allow immigration officials to operate within our facilities, and we do not permit the use of county property, databases, or personnel by ICE. We will only process warrant requests signed by a federal judicial judge.”

Karen Bass, the mayor of LA, told the LA police department not to cooperate with ICE. Even with rioting in the streets and criminals running rampant.

These policies in LA are indicative of the mayhem being caused across the nation when judges continuously release illegal immigrants who have already committed rape, murder, sexual battery, and more.

DHS also just detained 51 of the worst criminal illegal aliens at a Louisiana State Penitentiary, and the state’s cooperation with ICE allows them to fill a total of 416 beds. These are individuals with heinous crimes on their rap sheets, including murder, rape, sexual exploitation of children, and assault of children. They're pedophiles and predators.

Why Gavin Newsom and Mayor Bass want to keep illegal aliens roaming free in LA is anyone’s guess, but people in LA are trying to tear down detention fences and impede ICE raids.

Many suggest that “opposition” to the ICE raids is funded by billionaire George Soros. It is not an organic movement of protestors. In fact, many people in Los Angeles are tired of the crime in their city and want it cleaned up. One man says that ICE is reflecting the will of most American voters.

The True Sentiment Toward Illegal Aliens and ICE Raids

Without going into graphic detail, these criminal illegal aliens, perhaps purposely imported into our cities, are killing and raping innocent women and molesting children. Without going into graphic detail, they cut up bodies and dump them off bridges. There is story after story after story that the mainstream media tries to gloss over.

Sanctuary cities are safe havens for these criminals because the city impedes ICE arrests, and then even if these criminals are thrown in jail, they are immediately released on bail. And it’s not just happening in Los Angeles. It’s happening across all sanctuary cities in America.

Illinois was harboring a man from Mexico who decapitated a woman under the dictates of Governor Pritzker.

Chicago was protecting six violent gang members of Tren de Aragua, the Latin Kings, and Two Six. The Latin Kings, for example, have internal documentation by the U.S. Federal government dictating that they are inclined toward violence on a level 8 out of 10.

New York has over 25 shelters just for illegal immigrants, encompassing less than three blocks. They are all funded by taxpayers and shifty NGOs. FEMA recently ignored Trump’s orders and spent $25 million to house illegal immigrants in New York City. Oddly enough, many of these shelters were also funded through DHS.

We’re Paying Billions to Keep Rapists and Murderers in Our Country

According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), the estimated annual cost of illegal immigrants in our country is $150.7 billion, and that doesn’t account for non-monetary damage caused to families of loved ones who are raped and murdered, or the victims themselves.

America has had enough. Gang members, thugs, rapists, and murderers who entered this country illegally should immediately be deported to their home countries. Let them be tried by their own justice systems, and stop being a financial and moral burden on the American people.