It wasn’t just another half-baked episode of Leftist political theatre. Nor was it just another political dirty trick designed to test the boundaries of the law for personal gain. It was an attempted coup.

The Russin Coullsion Hoax is back in the news. This time, heads must roll.

If the players who engineered the coup are not held accountable, you may as well burn the Constitution and prepare for a brave new world run by totalitarian Leftist thugs who will ghost any and all public dissenters.

With the rise of AI, “public” is growing exponentially larger by the day. If the Left goes unpunished for attempting to nullify a duly elected American president, it is only a matter of time before we’re worse than Germany, where an unacceptable social media post could land you in jail.

If the Left has its way, Big Brother won't just be watching—he’ll be a bully from hell wearing a shiny new “I can do anything I want” badge.

Rand Paul and the Posse to the Rescue

It’s bad but not hopeless because there is a posse of good men and women who believe in the Constitution and have vowed to defend it from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Sen. Rand Paul is one such man.

“Hillary Clinton approved ‘the idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections,’” Paul posted on X.

“‘That should distract people from her own missing email . . .’ Despicable,” Paul continued.

“Someone should go to jail for this.”

The “this” Paul is talking about is an attempted coup under the cover of the Russian Collusion Hoax that Hillary paid for.

Sen. Paul got one thing wrong. “Should” is the wrong word. Someone—the whole lot of them— must go to jail for attempting a coup that would have violated the civil rights of every American who voted for Trump in 2016—and those who did not vote for Trump.

Rand Paul is not riding alone on this issue. He has a posse of powerful allies.

FBI Director Kash Patel is on the job. He’s digging up hard evidence to bring the people who engineered the attempted coup—led by Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton—to justice. The evidence is now coming to light.

“We uncovered this annex, along with thousands of other documents, buried in a back room at the FBI,” Patel posted on X.

“It revealed a highly classified piece of the Durham report: evidence that the Clinton campaign plotted to frame President Trump and fabricate the Russia collusion hoax,” the post continued.

“We worked with Chairman Grassley and declassified the documents immediately. And now the American people can see the truth for themselves.”

Transparency is essential. Why? Because We the People don’t trust the Deep State. They will do anything to consolidate, maintain, and grow in power. They’re like rabid skunks on meth. They won’t stop until they’re stopped. It’s that simple.

“The Russia hoax was a disgrace that President Trump and our country should’ve never been put through,” Patel continued.

Not only was the Russia Collusion Hoax a disgrace, it was illegal. Not only was it illegal, it was an attempt by the most powerful people in the nation to subjugate the country to their will. If they get away with it, you can bet things are going to get worse in the future—a lot worse.

“This should be a step toward justice. There will be more to come. Your FBI will keep being relentless to get the truth out. We’re thankful for federal partners @TheJusticeDept @CIA and more. And thank you @ChuckGrassley for your tireless investigative work.”

Patel isn't alone either. Rand Paul is an ally. So are Attorney General Pam Bondi, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, and longtime GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley. That’s a powerful posse.

There’s more.

Mainstream Media Hamstrung

The mainstream media has been the Left’s propaganda machine for years. It came with a price.

According to Gallup, “Americans’ trust in the mass media is at its lowest point in more than five decades.” Put another way, the Leftist propaganda machine has hamstrung itself.

Journalists who can be trusted are in demand and on the rise. John Solomon at Real America’s Voice is trustworthy and connected. He’s also good at reporting the news in plain language, rather than working hard to obfuscate the truth like his Leftist counterparts.

“This is the smoking gun evidence inside Durham annex,” Solomon posted on X.

“If it is authenticated by further investigation,” the post continued, “it means liberal mega donor George Soros’ team knew the whole Clinton plan for Russiagate hoax four days before FBI opened up probe. And so did Obama, Brennan, and Comey.”

How’s that for clear reporting? If Leftwing nutjob George Soros knew about the coup before the FBI started the probe, it follows that he was complicit and had his minions poised to spread lies about Trump to bring him down.

It also means Obama, his FBI, and CIA were in on the coup with Hillary. It doesn't fit the definition of treason, but it is a clear-cut case of sedition. In the U.S., a person can be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for sedition.

It’s time for justice. Anything less will mean America has forever fallen from grace.