Biologists are fond of reminding us that protein is the building block of all life. It is protein and water that allow the human body to function as it does.

Outside of water, protein-laden lean meat and nutrient-packed veggies/fruits, the body doesn’t need much else.

The uncomfortable truth is plenty of SNAP recipients spend their allotted dollars on unhealthy and addictive snacks and sweets.

Rand Paul Wants a SNAP Overhaul

The underlying purpose of SNAP is to combat hunger. It is in our collective interest to give the underemployed and unemployed SNAP benefits to prevent theft and starvation.

At some point along the way, SNAP morphed into handouts used to subsidize the purchase of unhealthy and unnecessary food. Take a look at the average SNAP user’s shopping cart and you’ll likely find all sorts of salty snacks, sweet treats, and sodas.

When used properly, SNAP enhances nutrition, providing one with the sustenance necessary to seek employment and avoid straining the medical system. Such is the logic of the program.

Reality shows us SNAP cards are becoming somewhat of a net negative. SNAP benefits have hastened the nation’s growing obesity crisis. Our taxpayer dollars are making impoverished people fat and also causing illness induced by poor diet.

Some SNAP users stock up on unhealthy food, become obese, or sick, and then seek medical treatment using Medicaid.

That’s a double-whammy for taxpayers as their dollars are being spent to create the problem (diet-related illness,) then attempt to solve it.

Rand Paul is Going on the Offensive

Now is the time to rein in SNAP before it completely spirals out of control. Paul’s proposed bill guarantees SNAP supports human health rather than sabotaging it as is currently occurring.

The bill, dubbed the Nutritious SNAP Act to Restore Personal Responsibility and State Flexibility to Federal Food Assistance Program is exactly as it sounds. If passed, the bill will give states more leeway with managing SNAP benefits.

It is conceivable that some states will restrict SNAP purchases to fresh produce, some baked goods, and water, steering cardholders toward healthy food.

If a SNAP user has a hankering for an item laden with sugar or salt, he or she would purchase it with personal funds.

The overarching aim is to halt the taxpayer subsidization of junk food purchases that lead to unhealthy outcomes.

“It makes no sense that taxpayer dollars are being used to fund an epidemic of obesity and diet-related illness in low-income communities. My bill ensures that this assistance program actually supports health and wellness, not chronic disease.” – Rand Paul

Paul’s vision would likely have widely varying results that differ by geography. Some red states might enact strict standards for SNAP funds while blue states might not change anything.

State governments in blue and purple states should be aware that several studies indicate nearly 25% of SNAP benefits are spent on desserts, snack cakes, chips, and soda.

It is these foods that have spurred a higher SNAP recipient obesity rate than that of the general public.

Paul is Targeting SNAP Purchases Beyond Food

Minimizing or banning the use of SNAP funds to buy unhealthy food is only half the battle. Beverages are the other half of the battle.

Paul’s vision is for SNAP beverages to be limited to the following:

· Water

· 100% fruit juice

· 100% vegetable juice

· Cow’s milk

· Healthy dairy alternatives

Notice that soda, sports drinks and other sugary beverages are not on the list. However, according to the USDA, 20 cents of every SNAP dollar is spent on sweetened drinks and other items with sugar.

Making America Healthy Again

The proposed changes to the SNAP program would help low-income households enjoy nutritious foods that prevent illness and disease. A healthy population is a more productive population.

“If someone wants to buy junk food on their own dime, that’s up to them. But what we’re saying is, don’t ask the taxpayer to pay for it and then also expect the taxpayer to pick up the tab for the resulting health consequences.” - Rep. Josh Breechan, an Oklahoma Republican and sponsor of the Healthy SNAP Act

At this point, Congress has no excuse to vote against Paul’s proposed legislation.

A vote to reform the SNAP program constitutes a vote to improve the human condition.

Support for Paul’s proposal also represents a vote for the betterment of America. It’s time to lift our heads out of the sand and admit we have a crippling nationwide food addiction.

The road to recovery begins with reforming SNAP.

If you feel the same way, reach out to your state’s representatives in Congress, demanding that they vote for Paul’s legislation.

