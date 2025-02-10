At the height of COVID, the deep state went all out in trying to get as many people jabbed as possible. First, this started with cash prizes, coupons, rewards, and other prizes. Eventually, the elites resorted to threats, coercion, and mandates.

Americans were told that unless we got vaccinated and showed proof, we’d no longer be permitted to enter pharmacies or groceries stores. Parents saw schools implement similar COVID vaccine requirements, claiming that kids without the jab were “superspreaders.” This happened despite scientific data showing young people with considerably less vulnerability to the virus.

Years later, we’re all still learning about the mass atrocities that took place when the elites weaponized and fearmongered over COVID. Breaking news now reveals that some Americans were force vaccinated while asleep or otherwise sedated.

This is a Lot Worse Than Anyone Expected

Reports of people being vaccinated against their will and not learning until later continue coming out. This commonly happens in hospitals and medical facilities, unsurprisingly. Some Americans who originally went in for epidural nerve block procedures and needed sedation were secretly vaccinated.

Some didn’t learn about this until reviewing their paperwork and seeing evidence of COVID vaccinations. Others eventually suffered from strokes, heart defects, or other adverse reactions before learning the COVID jab caused it.

There are going to be so many lawsuits going forward over this issue.