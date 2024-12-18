Rand Paul took to X early this morning to express his discontent with Speaker Mike Johnson.

I had hoped to see SpeakerJohnson grow a spine, but this bill full of pork shows he is a weak, weak man.

The debt will continue to grow. Ultimately the dollar will fail. Democrats are clueless and Big Gov Republicans are complicit. A sad day for America.

A strong country like America cannot stand around idly, waiting for weak men to grow a spine.

Weak men make for hard times.

Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times. - G Michael Hopf

If the US budget is not reined in, we risk a total collapse of the US dollar. The US cannot continue printing money to pay off its exorbitant debts. Congress is punishing hard-working Americans as well as children who aren't even born yet.

No one should come into this world already owing the government money.

That is a form of indentured servitude.

It's a racket.

A system better suited for the mafioso than a constitutional republic.

Yet, cowards like Speaker Johnson continue to be too weak and pathetic to stand up for regular Americans.

America has given Johnson many chances to redeem himself and every time he has failed miserably.

Johnson kowtows to everyone under the sun except for the people he's meant to serve.

Even Democrats see him as weak, which is why they constantly push him around.

Why is hurricane relief included in this bill? That should be a completely separate issue.

We are literally being held hostage with this “CR.” Why was Helene and Milton funding not a stand alone vote? We can vote on post offices as stand alone votes but not disaster relief?

This is the corrupt efforts of Johnson, RINOs, and Democrats.

They're cramming everything into one giant bill and guilt-trip you if you vote against it. I’m all for hurricane relief, but stop trying to disguise reckless government spending. Call it what it is. - Nancy Mace

Sassy Thomas Massie predicted all of this.

He knew Speaker Johnson would fold to the whims of Democrats, and he intelligently called it out days early.

People call me "NostraThomas" for accurately predicting SpeakerJohnson would use the Christmas recess to force a massive spending bill through Congress. After claiming he would not, Johnson is embracing a D.C. tradition that's nearly as old as decorating Christmas trees.

Maybe America should cut back on this massive spending bill the way Christians cut down pagan trees centuries ago.

Saint Boniface cut down Thor’s Oak, which had been used for child sacrifice.

Maybe it's time Christians stood up for what they believed in and cut down those who are willing to sacrifice future generations for the sake of needless government spending.

The overreach has gone too far.

Americans of all religions, or lack thereof, are sick and tired of the Federal government stealing our futures.

The lack of willpower in Congress is palpable.

It's time we primaried weak candidates like Johnson and hacked our way to a better future, much like our forebears.

We must ax the omnibus bill (and government corruption) — then we'll have to decide if we wish to burn it all to the ground or do the Saintly thing and turn it into a Christmas tree.

What do you think? Leave your thoughts in the comments. Are you sick of Speaker Johnson?