Imagine an America where taxes do not exist. Tariffs on imports pay for infrastructure and national defense.

The minimalist approach described above would make everyone ecstatic but for tax-hungry liberals.

When others gave the green light for excessive taxation and government spending, Rand Paul slammed on the brakes. Government spending is similar to a drug in that Uncle Sam has become a fiend who just can’t stop.

Stop what?

Spending.

It’s the real tax on Americans as public works projects are seemingly endless in number. Factor in the interest on the money borrowed to finance those projects and our great great grandkids will be paying for today’s spending.

Taxes Can’t Keep Pace With Spending

Most Americans agree we are overtaxed. The fact that our current tax revenue can’t pay for the cost of government projects is alarming.

Who pays?

Our kids. Their grandkids. And so on.

We’re passing the buck to future generations through debt, interest on debt and runaway inflation.

Rand Paul wants the spending to stop. A halt to government spending even a penny beyond the current budget combined with austerity measures has the potential to save America.