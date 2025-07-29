Get 20% off forever

The House Oversight Committee has made a bold move, authorizing subpoenas for Hillary Clinton, James Comey, William (Bill) Barr, Merrick Garland, Eric Holder, and Robert Mueller in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

These subpoenas—targeting Clinton, Comey, Barr, Garland, Holder, and Mueller—will be issued soon, to sleuth out their potential ties to Epstein’s network.

This is no ordinary inquiry; it’s a high-stakes chess match played on a board shrouded in shadows, where each accused carries a history of alleged or proven misconduct. The Epstein case, with its web of power and privilege, serves as a lens to examine these people’s pasts, including claims tying Clinton to the Oklahoma City bombing, Comey’s ties to Obama’s fake Russia gate scandal, William Barr’s odd ties to Epstein, and more.

These subpoenas will either illuminate or deepen the secrets the Deep State holds about international child trafficking, blackmailed politicians and C-suite executives, and other key players brokering the world’s demise.

The Dirty Crew

Let’s look at those subpoenaed, one by one, to see who we’re dealing with:

Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State, has been accused of a laundry list of illicit and illegal behavior, from her email scandal to as yet unverified claims that link her to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which strangely blew up just days before she was about to be indicted in the Whitewater scandal where she was accused of taking funds from an Arkansas Bank for her 1990 gubernatorial campaign. Then there’s the Clintons’ mess with USAID and the diverting of funds for Haiti through their fake NGO, funding their daughter Chelsea’s wedding with taxpayer funds, and just a whole host of sketchiness.

There’s also the Benghazi mess. Clinton was knee-deep in that with Obama.

