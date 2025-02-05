Across the board, three letter agencies in the United States have been a complete failure.

That's why Trump is now offering to buy out the entire CIA workforce.

Leave.

America doesn't need you.

That's why Trump is dumping FBI agents associated with politicizing J6 prosecutions.

Whether it’s the FBI, DHS, CDC, or CIA, none of these entities can be truly trusted.

There was a time when Americans largely believed the aforementioned agencies were working on behalf of the country’s best interests. However, time and various corruption scandals have proven otherwise.

Now, everyday people are wisening up to the con and demanding action and consequences. However, when it comes to agencies like the FBI and CIA, Libertarian Ron Paul called out their corruption and bad acts decades ago.

These Problems Predate Modern Times

Many Americans think that issues with three letter agencies are relatively new. While it’s not hard to arrive at this conclusion, there’s much more to the story.

The fact of the matter is that corruption’s always been there. The only difference now is that more people are waking up to it. This means the FBI and CIA’s attempts to keep the wool over Americans’ eyes are no longer working.

Decades ago, while being questioned by former Fox News host Chris Wallace, Ron Paul made his positions on these agencies quite clear. Specifically, he called out inefficient bureaucracy, warning it’s not getting anything done for the United States.

Paul then carried on, noting that putting more taxpayer dollars into these already poor-performing agencies doesn’t make any sense.

For those who question how America would manage intelligence gathering without these agencies, Paul stated that having “intelligent people” running things is the first step. Increasing presidential powers and/or the powers of the federal government, Paul warned, won’t bring about any real fixes.

Corruption Run Amuck