Over the years, it’s come to light that federal government agencies are a lot more corrupt and underhanded than most Americans realized. This is apparent from the CIA and FBI to the CDC and now the FDA.

These agencies continue being exposed for taking kickbacks, hiding information, and lying to the American people without remorse. We can’t believe what these agencies tell us, especially when they’re more interested in protecting their bottom lines.

As things currently stand, many of these entities need to be either reformed or done away with altogether. In some cases, the corruption runs so deep that virtually nothing can be salvaged.

Is it time to abolish the FDA?

When it comes to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), this is exactly what we’re dealing with.

The FDA Has Become a Shell of Its Former Self

There was a time when Americans trusted the FDA to let us know what foods and pharmaceuticals were ready for public consumption. We believed this entity would do its due diligence, protect the nation from harm, and ensure that only safe products would come to market.

Unfortunately, the FDA has strayed from these principles and eroded the public’s trust. In September, Sen. Rand Paul drew attention to just how dire the situation has gotten. Right now, the FDA is approving new coronavirus vaccines under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The EUA is designed to shield the nation from public health threats that endanger American lives. Naturally, COVID does not fall under the umbrella. For the majority of people in this country, the virus does not put them at risk of dying; though none of that matters to the FDA.

As Sen. Paul pointed out, the federal agency has essentially gone rouge. Not only is the FDA weaponizing the EUA to approve COVID vaccines, but it’s also lying about the COVID mRNA shots. The Republican senator is now bravely holding this agency to account for failing to use established standards to assess the safety of coronavirus vaccines.

Unsurprisingly, this comes as big pharma remains collectively under fire. Many Americans who took rushed COVID vaccines under false pretenses and threats of job loss suffered vaccine injuries. Not a single agency, from Pfizer to Johnson & Johnson or others, has been held responsible for what happened.

That’s not the only thing the FDA doesn’t want Americans to know. As they approve more COVID vaccines under the EUA, they haven’t answered for the failures of the initial shots. The aforementioned vaccines were promised to stop the spread of both the virus and its symptoms.

Neither of these things happened. Countless individuals who took coronavirus shots still suffered visible virus symptoms. They still had to self-isolate as a means of not passing COVID onto others. Yet, the FDA wants we the people to trust that the latest rounds of approved vaccines are all good.

Americans aren’t buying it and rightfully so.

Dismantling the FDA is the Only Way Forward

If the Food and Drug Administration is willing to abuse the EUA and approve unreliable vaccines, what other underhanded things are they doing behind the scenes? There could be many other therapies and medicines that are being wrongly approved, all for the sake of boosting big pharma’s bottom line.

Make no mistake: unless the FDA is fully held accountable, what’s happening now will only get worse. The agency is not going to stop lying and cheating the system on its own accord. Our leaders have to step in, intervene, and fight on behalf of the American people.

As we all know, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are not going to do this. Democrats will continue working with big pharma and aiding these large companies. Remember…they have a vested interest in working with groups like the FDA to consolidate power and keep other transgressions under wraps.

President Trump Will Hold the FDA Accountable

From the moment Trump entered the political scene, he’s made fighting the deep state a cornerstone of his mission. Unlike Democrats in power, Trump has proven that he’s not going to take payoffs or kickbacks from corrupt officials. Instead, he’ll put principle over profit, ensuring that companies (and leaders) who break the law answer for it in a court of law.

Election Day is quickly coming up. Democrats and deep state operatives are going to pull out all the stops to rig yet another presidential race.They want to keep President Trump from serving out a second term by any means necessary.

We the people have to make sure their corruption doesn’t win this time around. We have to show up to the polls and vote for Trump in such resounding numbers that Democrats can’t overturn his victory.

Without a second Trump turn, the FDA and other federal agencies will continue to break the law and run amuck. They won’t be made to answer for any of their crimes. Meanwhile, life for everyday Americans will continue to get even more bleak.