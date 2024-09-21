Our potentially dystopian future likely includes another COVID-esque mass panic, 15-minute cities and a return to forced jabs. The federal government might use the brewing bird flu or a similar virus as the pretext for all three forms of totalitarian control.

Why Bird Flu has Some Worried

When rumblings of a new bird flu hit the mainstream media outlets months ago, it was reported that those who interacted with birds caught the virus. However, a recent report indicates someone who did not have contact with birds or other animals also tested positive for bird flu .

As a result, some are worried that the virus will spread throughout the general populace similar to COVID-19’s rapid and extensive transmission. Though few people have tested positive for bird flu, it looks like governments across the world are hyperbolizing its threat to push authoritarian measures.

It is possible we will eventually be put on lockdown, forced to wear masks and roll up our sleeves for even more Big Pharma clot shots. Such measures are blatant violations of civil rights.

One should not have to wear a mask to be in public. Nor should one be forced to receive an experimental jab to remain employed, obtain employment or attend school.

Rand Paul Cautions About the Ever-expanding Role of Government

As highlighted by Rand Paul and other libertarians, the power of government was put on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal, state and municipal governments flexed their totalitarian muscles during the pandemic, revealing their true intentions.

Though there is an argument to be made that markets are not always fair and postsecondary education should be democratized along with healthcare, government expansion is risky. Paul and other freedom-loving patriots are justified in warning the taxpaying public about letting government become even more controlling.

The left’s ongoing push to increase government power comes with the tradeoff of increasing authoritarian control. Is a welfare check, low-cost college and universal healthcare worth sacrificing your freedom for?

Paul and other conservatives argue that individual liberty is most important.

The role of government will clearly be front and center as the debate between the political left and right continues throughout the next pandemic and beyond. Senator Paul, Representative Massie and Donald Trump unanimously agree now is the time to shrink the federal government before it is too late.

The Bird Flu is Nothing New

Power-hungry bureaucrats and lawmakers are fearmongering about the bird flu because doing so is good for business. Simply put, the government is a business.

The objective of bureaucrats is to rake in more tax dollars, expand their power and find new reasons to justify even more control.

It appears that those who control the mainstream media narrative are hyping up the bird flu’s latest subtype H5N1 to limit individual freedom. However, the subtype has been around for quite some time. In fact, H5N1 was first identified more than three years ago.

"It almost seems like a pandemic unfolding in slow motion. Right now, the threat is pretty low ... but that could change in a heartbeat." - Scott Hensley, professor of Microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania

The subtype spread to more than 100 dairy herds in a dozen states. In addition to infections in humans, other mammals such as cats and alpacas have also tested positive.

The legacy media’s willingness to hype up the latest bird flu strain sets the stage for the rapid development and rollout of yet another experimental jab. Additional containment measures including forced lockdowns will likely be implemented in unison.

The Federal Government is Surveilling Dairy Cows

The United States federal government is surveilling dairy cows throughout the nation. The feds are testing herds prior to the point at which they are moved across state lines. The supposed logic in such tests is to prevent infected cows from spreading the virus to people and other animals.

The constant testing of dairy cows is a waste of taxpayer dollars. The feds insist otherwise, claiming it is imperative that the government know which farms are positive, the number of cows that test positive and the rate of virus transmission.

The beltway power elite also argue it is imperative that we know the length of time infections last and the specific route of transmission.

It is Only a Matter of Time until We are the Cattle

The feds will inevitably expand surveillance to human beings, insisting we must be monitored to better understand virus transmission. In reality, the risk to the public is low.

As long as you avoid consuming raw milk, opting for that of the pasteurized variety, you probably won’t contract bird flu.