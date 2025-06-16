Get 50% off for 1 year

COVID vaccines are among the most destructive experiments ever released upon the public. While big pharma claimed these vaccines were all about protecting “public health,” in actuality, they were about the almighty dollar.

To this day, countless Americans still live with the ramifications of getting these shots injected into their bodies. Worse yet, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act makes it impossible for people to go after reckless vaccine manufacturers that cause bodily harm.

The COVID vaccines that came out years ago never did all they were promised to do. These jabs didn’t eliminate the virus. They didn’t even prevent COVID from spreading or infecting other individuals.

Nevertheless, pharmaceutical companies like Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson sat back and collected millions as America burned. None of these companies are dealing with the fallout of their experimental drugs.

The Latest Round of Poison

