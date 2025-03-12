Screenshot/CBS News YouTube

Who is the most libertarian member of the United States Senate?

According to the Republican Liberty Caucus in 2024, there are two.

Founded in 1991, the Republican Liberty Caucus (RLC) publishes its Liberty Index scorecard, choosing what it calls “20 pivotal bills/votes from 2024 that either advance liberty or diminish liberty” to grade Republican members of Congress.

Government funding. Foreign aid. Free speech. Warrantless surveillance. National Defense Authorization Act. Each of these issues and more were voted on in various ways in 2024, and for each there was one particular liberty position.

Last year, Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee both received perfect scores.

Paul and Lee were 100s, but Sen. Ron Johnson received a solid 90 score, and a few other high scoring senators were featured in the RLC’s top tier.

That Paul and Lee are two of the most liberty-friendly senators is not news to political observers, but gauging this by measuring key votes is a good reminder to not only their constituents, but their supporters broadly.

Sticking to principle can also mean standing alone.

As I write this, President Donald Trump and much of Washington are furious with libertarian Republican Rep. Thomas Massie for opposing the continuing resolution government funding bill that will continue Biden-levels of spending and doesn’t feature any of the cuts the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) now targets.

Not surprisingly, Sen. Paul is opposing it too.

So who scored the lowest?

The Liberty Index’s average score for GOP senators is 46.

Here is how those who were graded as being the least friendly to liberty did.

Yikes. (5? Really?)

In determining who the most libertarian member of the U.S. Senate currently is, at least according to the RLC, I’m considering Liberty Index scores over the last few years.

And only Rand Paul continuously bats 100.

Literally.

Rand Paul’s 2023 Liberty Index score was also 100.

His 2022 score was also that.

In 2021, Paul and Lee tied at 100 also.

The sole senator who year after year stands up to massive government spending, the abuse of civil liberties and unconstitutional wars with a perfect record is Sen. Rand Paul.

True to form, libertarians have often been known to make the perfect the enemy of the good. This is certainly something I don’t advocate for.

But it is worth recognizing which Republicans have some really good liberty scores.

It is worth recognizing a perfect score too.

