The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been a problematic entity in this country for quite some time. Despite its branding as an impartial, unbiased medical group, the truth is far more sinister and concerning.

Only a few years ago, the NIH played a direct role in funding gain-of-function research. As we’ve all since learned, this research involved worsening and tampering with the virus that would become known as COVID-19. As a result of this, the virus spread, causing global chaos and opening the door to government tyranny.

For a while, the NIH lied about its involvement in gain-of-function research. Though time and congressional review eventually exposed the agency’s deceit. This time around, the NIH is being exposed for something that’s at least equally as diabolical, that being the vicious torture of innocent kittens.

These Scientists Are Sick

In conjunction with GOP Sen. Rand Paul, the White Coat Waste Project revealed that the NIH spent over $1.5 million on inflicting pain upon kittens. These cruel experiments were done in the name of studying “waste and cruelty.” Worse yet, they happened on American soil at the University of Pennsylvania.

With your taxpayer money, the NIH funded experimentations that saw kittens restrained, electroshocked, and spun around quickly on hydraulic tables. If that wasn’t bad enough, bright lights were flashed into these animals’ eyes, while scientists injected copper sulfate into their stomachs.

All of this took place to essentially test kittens’ breaking points, rein in their resistance to torture, and discover what would cause them to vomit or experience motion sickness. As this story makes the rounds on social media, people are understandably outraged.

Many Americans are barely making ends meet as it is. Most aren’t happy to know that their hard-earned taxpayer money is going to abuse and torture innocent kittens.

NIH Dodges Accountability