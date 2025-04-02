The Rand Paul Reviews needs YOUR help! Upgrade your subscription to keep this newsletter going!

Get 50% off for 1 year

Every year, the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathers in Davos, Switzerland. On paper, these annual meetings are centered around tackling global challenges…at least that’s what everyday people are supposed to believe.

In actuality, there have always been questionable and sinister elements to the WEF. The push for a Great Reset and an ushering in of the New World Order with zero borders and one form of global currency are just the tip of the iceberg.

When the rubber meets the road, global elites are interested in doing whatever it takes to maintain power over the masses. This explains why they gather once a year, in a relatively secretive manner, to make decisions that impact millions.

Many of these decisions center around the management and control of currency. After all, everyone in every nation needs access to money in order to survive.

Unfortunately, the WEF’s existence for this long has created multiple ways for them to gradually gain more power. As pointed out by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, we’re now seeing governments become more controlling over how people manage their money.

This is by design and to serve the interests of leaders with stakes in the WEF.

We All Should Be VERY Concerned About This

Get 50% off for 1 year