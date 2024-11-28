Get 50% off for 1 year

When was the last time a politician called out the FBI? Can you recall a time when a federal lawmaker threatened to remove a mayor of a major city for breaking the law?

Most lawmakers are invested in maintaining the swamp status quo simply because doing so is profitable. Refuse to rock the beltway boat and you’ll maximize your chances of re-election.

There’s one renegade in D.C. willing to rock the boat like the Boston Tea Party. That man is Kentucky’s Rand Paul.

Rand Paul is the Exception to the Dysfunctional Political Norm

Adopting a politically expedient opinion while in Congress is akin to sheltering in a port during a storm.

Most federal lawmakers refuse to tie themselves to one mast when there are many. The approach allows politicians to move toward calm waters no matter which way the political winds blow.

Every now and then a rebel comes along. A political maverick who refuses to compromise for political expediency. John McCain was one such maverick. Rand Paul is the political maverick of the modern era.

“We’re borrowing money from China to send it to Germany. We’re borrowing money from China to send it Pakistan. There is an end point at which the system unravels if we’re not careful.” - Paul

Paul has risked his personal safety and that of his family to call out Dr. Anthony Fauci and the FBI. The beltway establishment is refusing to fork over documents that reveal the origins of COVID-19.

Rand Paul is one of the few voices calling for FBI transparency. The tandem of Paul and Trump might be enough to force the FBI’s hand in the matter. The mainstream media isn’t’ covering the story.

The Rand Paul Review is doing the dirty work.

As is often said, the revolution will not be televised.

Paul Does the Dirty Work of Taking on Corrupt City Mayors

Trump was put back in power partially because he was the only candidate willing to remove illegal invaders from America. When Trump’s camp stated they would consider workplace raids and mass deportation from sanctuary cities, the legacy media clutched its pearls.

Rand Paul did the exact opposite.

Search the web for “Denver Mayor” and “mass deportations”, scroll through the results and you’ll be taken aback. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D) is on record stating he might lean on the city’s police to protect the city’s illegal immigrants.

You read that right. The mayor of one of America’s largest cities is ready to go toe-to-toe with federal law enforcement to protect illegal invaders from other countries.

“I would say that the mayor of Denver, if he’s going to resist federal law — which, there’s a long-standing history of the supremacy of federal law — he’s going to resist that, it will go all the way to the Supreme Court. And I would suspect that he would be removed from office.” – Rand Paul on CBS Face the Nation

Paul is one of the few Congress members to float out the idea of removing Johnston from his post for defying the lawful deportation of illegals. Few other congressional representatives are echoing Paul’s sentiment as doing so is politically divisive.

Paul is willing to tell the truth and honor the law; consequences be damned.

America has Much Greatness Left in Her

The best part about the Rand Paul Substack is its no holds barred commitment to what’s real. Unafraid to take a controversial stand, this Substack is emblematic of Kentucky’s favorite Senator.

“America is a world leader, but we should not be its policeman or ATM.” - Rand Paul

Paul’s willingness to remain committed to the truth while placing America first is symbolic of his patriotic constituents. Kentucky, a land of small government and prized individual liberty, supports Paul for his irreverent ways.

The Kentucky Senator isn’t afraid to break rank with the Republican party. In the spirit of intellectual honesty, Paul sides with the truth every single time without exception. Our Rand Paul Substack does the same.

At Rand Paul Review we hope everyone has a fantastic Thanksgiving with delicious food and wonderful family and friends.