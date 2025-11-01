Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Weber's avatar
Jessica Weber
6h

I am reading the article, but Vanguard is a company.... Total meta here....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles weaver's avatar
Charles weaver
2h

Dr “No” again voted with the democrats on Trumps tariffs I see. Right in the middle of negotiations with China on trade. That’s not going to help Americans in the long run. But politicians can’t think past the next election. It’s why nothing ever gets fixed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture