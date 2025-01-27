Gage Skidmore

As President Donald Trump’s choice to head Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy prepares for his confirmation process this week, some on the Right are reportedly seeking to undermine it.

According to Politico Pro on Wednesday, “A public relations firm chaired by Federalist Society Co-chair Leonard Leo is assisting an effort to derail Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the government’s health agencies.”

“Leo’s firm, CRC Advisors, is helping publicize the campaign by Advancing American Freedom, the advocacy group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, to convince GOP senators to block Kennedy,” Politico noted.

Leo’s role in the “effort to derail Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the government’s health agencies” was confirmed by attorney and The Article III Project - a group founded to fight “leftist lawfare” - founder Mike Davis on Thursday.

Chief Kennedy ally and Trump supporter Nicole Shanahan had some questions in a series of highlighted screenshots from the Politico Pro report shared on X Friday.

Shanahan wondered if these figures and groups could be “pocketing millions from Big Pharma and super PACs that supported Nikki Haley’s campaign against Trump?”

She’s right: This does appear to be exactly the kind of corruption voters rejected in the election.

As co-chair of The Federalist Society, it might seem like Leo’s reported efforts to shutdown RFK Jr. as health secretary could carry some conservative weight worth recognizing.

But not in light of this news.

IF “Leo’s firm, CRC Advisors, is helping publicize the campaign by Advancing American Freedom, the advocacy group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, to convince GOP senators to block Kennedy,” and also “pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly” has been a corporate client of of Leo’s in recent years…

These are two of Shanahan’s highlighted screenshots in full and in order:

Is Leonard Leo Working AGAINST Trump?

In light of the Politico story, Davis’ confirmation and Shanahan’s apparently well-founded questions, the BIG question becomes…

Is Leo working with Trump right now?

Or is he working AGAINST him?

Because it certainly appears to be the latter.

And to be clear. We mean THIS Leonard Leo:

Newsflash: Americans didn’t deliver Trump such a strong victory in November only to have what appears to be Big Pharma-aligned forces actively undermining his nominee for Health and Human Services.

Also Newsflash: Big Pharma isn’t that popular right now. To say the least.

If it is conservative heavy hitters who are reportedly orchestrating a plot to thwart the president’s nominee, Trump and his administration should be made aware of it.

So should the 77 million people who voted for Donald Trump.