Of all forms of theft, taxation may be the worst of all. Every year, Americans are forced to fork over a percentage of our hard earned money to a government that repeatedly works against our best interests.

Unfortunately, the powers that be want to keep things exactly the way they are. This is why federal officials consistently pass wasteful spending bills with billions of our taxpayer money going overseas - namely to fund foreign wars and radical Islamic terrorist groups that hate America.

Whenever people bring this up, they’re immediately shut down and vilified. Time and time again, we hear that taxes are necessary to maintain the roads, our standing on the world stage, and vital infrastructure here at home.

However, reality is very different from the narrative being painted by the feds and other members of the deep state. In an interesting turn of events, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is now shining a light on just how much feds are wasting Americans’ hard earned tax dollars.

Sending Money to Babies

On X, Sen. Paul called out the Small Business Administration (SBA) for sending a whopping $100,000 to a nine month old baby. This has only recently come to light, thanks to the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

DOGE has come under fire from radical leftists who have zero interest in lowering taxes or making America great again. Though even for these folks, explaining a $100,000 payout to a toddler is quite a tall order.

So far, even the feds don’t have any answers for it. Right now, all signs indicate they’re avoiding this story in the hopes of people forgetting about it. They don’t want Americans to get wind of how their tax dollars are being spent or the significant waste that’s plagued the federal government for decades.

One thing’s for sure, though: we can’t keep going on like this.