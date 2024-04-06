Why Audit the Fed?

"If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered. I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs." - Thomas Jefferson

Why does Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) keep harping on about his father Ron Paul’s (R-TX) missive to audit the Federal Reserve (FED)? The answer is simple, yet hard to swallow. You’re being systematically pushed into poverty while making an elite few, as rich as Rockefeller. The FED operates with no oversight and no accountability, so it acts like a spoiled child with an infinite allowance – that you pay for. They’ve locked their bailout records - that you’ve funded.

Most Americans have no clue that they’ve helped the FED bail out banks, pharma companies, and media conglomerates who’ve committed egregious fiscal irresponsibility and gorilla-style financial mafia tactics on a Weimar Republic-style stage. The COVID-19 Pandemic has been one of the largest government bailout schemes ever perpetuated, costing taxpayers over 5 trillion dollars. This was just the most recent shill game.

The FED purchased U.S. government and mortgage-backed securities to support households, employers, and financial markets, as well as state and local governments while we were told to stay home to prevent the spread of a Wuhan-lab-created disease, all while the former director of the National Institutes of Health (NIC), Anthony Fauci, imposed his sick ploy on the world.

The monetary cost of a forced shutdown that put a screeching halt to our economy is startling, but this isn’t the first time we’ve been bamboozled out of our hard-earned paychecks and unconsciously funded the FED – an organization that acts with as much fiscal responsibility as Hunter Biden on a cocaine spree, or the recent 343 billion-dollar, single line-item spending spree of entitled Congressmen and women.

This doesn’t include the numerous bank bailouts and fraud which reporter Matt Taibi has famously called the “secret to Bank of America’s success,” but we can extend that to almost all the FED-sponsored banks in the US. Are you curious to understand why?

Let’s back up a little. . .