For many years now, corrupt officials have been weaponizing the government against individuals they deem to be undesirable.

Most Americans first became aware of this when Tea Party members were targeted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) during the Obama administration. Shortly thereafter, high level Democrats had the FBI spy on then candidate Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

This is never what was supposed to happen. Intelligence communities are designed to work on behalf of we the people, rather than be used as tools to subjugate us.