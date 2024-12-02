The Truth About why the Deep State BANNED Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin
We’re finally learning why the federal government didn’t want people using alternative treatments during the pandemic
Think back to the pandemic and you might remember how then-president Trump supported the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Trump was lambasted by the mainstream media, democrats, and even some bureaucrats.
It turns out the Deep State was behind the attack on Trump and alternatives to Big Pharma injections.
Why the Deep State FORBADE the use of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.