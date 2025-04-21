Rand Paul Review brings the truth. Upgrade your subscription to get the latest news.

Rand Paul was right to call out Anthony Fauci and the Deep State for creating a bioweapon as a vaccine to treat “COVID.” The mRNA in shots created by Pfizer and Moderna causes damage to the organs by triggering an immune response in our T-cells, one of the most important cell types for fighting infection. It’s time for all COVID shots to be pulled from the market. No more delay.

Spike Proteins and a Cytokine Storm Caused by mRNA Vax

A paper published in Science Direct proves the following shocking results from getting an mRNA COVID vaccine:

Spike proteins, pathogenic proteins, are found in almost half of all people who received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

These damaging proteins stay in the cerebral arteries for up to 17 months. This corroborates a Yale study, which showed that persistent spike proteins can hang around for up to 700 days post-vaccine. Another study conducted by Röltgen et al. in Cell found that mRNA vaccines can lead to prolonged spike protein presence in lymph nodes for up to 60 days, driving strong immunity but raising the inflammatory response.

Vital organs are often damaged by spike proteins, particularly those associated with SARS-CoV-2 or produced by mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which can potentially cause the immune system to deregulate because it sees them as foreign antigens. Their presence triggers activity by the T cells, B cells, and begins cytokine production, causing a potential “cytokine storm.” Cytokine storms can be harmful to health because they involve an excessive, uncontrolled release of proinflammatory markers, and most diseases, at the root, are caused by excessive inflammation in the body.

Spike Proteins Are Similar to Human Proteins: That’s Part of the Problem

Spike proteins are similar structurally to human proteins. When our immune systems generate antibodies and our T-cells kick into gear to fight foreign bodies, (what it sees spike proteins as) theoretically they can cross-react with human tissues, potentially triggering autoimmune conditions.

Spike proteins also bind to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors, that are expressed on many cell types, including immune cells. Excessive binding can disrupt immune regulation by altering ACE2-mediated signaling, eventually exhausting us through an over active immune response. That’s when we get sick, and organs start to fail. Immune failure is particularly likely in the liver, kidney, and brain, according to research by Trougakos et al. in Trends in Molecular Medicine. The longer the spike proteins linger in the body, the more damage they tend to do.

Yet, they want to keep creating mRNA vaccines in new variations, while ignoring the evidence that they harm the human immune system- but was that the intention all along?

Here are just a few of the Big Pharma players and the patents they’re looking to create for mRNA vaccines:

Pfizer-BioNTech (PF-07252220): This mRNA flu vaccine is in late-stage development, with Phase III trials. Pfizer and BioNTech are also working on a combination flu/COVID-19 vaccine, that only met one of two immunogenicity requirements in trials.

Moderna (mRNA-1010, mRNA-1020, mRNA-1030): Moderna is developing multiple flu vaccines, including standalone and combination vaccines. A Phase III trial for a quadrivalent flu vaccine is ongoing, with plans for a triple shot targeting flu, COVID-19, and RSV by 2025 or later.

GSK (GSK4382276): Acquired from CureVac, this mRNA flu vaccine is in Phase II trials, with GSK exploring a COVID-19/flu combination as well as an avian flu variation.

When will this mayhem aimed to poison the population end?