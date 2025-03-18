The US Must Stop Funding Regimes That Oppress Religious Freedom
The world’s citizens should not be forced into into a single religion or lack thereof
The world has never been in more dire need of belief in God. Nearly the entirety of the globe but for the Middle East has turned against religion.
“As a Christian, I believe in redemption. And I believe in second chances.” – Rand Paul
The plot twist to the war against religion is that the United States has funded governments that oppose the free practice of religion. Few American leaders, except for Rand Paul, are willing to point out this inconvenient truth.
Rand Paul Wants the Citizens of the World to Worship Freely
Governmental crackdown on religion is as dystopian as it gets. Though most people agree there should be a distinction between church and state, faith is still central to the human experience.
It is the belief in God that provides humanity with a moral compass. Much of the world has strayed from God, veering off the cliff of agnosticism and atheism.
“I think if we ban certain religions, if we censor the Internet, I think that at that point the terrorists will have won.” – Rand Paul
It is up to leaders like Paul who have a strong conviction in a higher power to course correct before it’s too late.
Paul, Thomas Massie, Mike Lee and other leaders who adhere to religious tenets cannot prove God exists. However, their insistence that the species needs religion is justified.
But, Here's What People Don't Get. Most Laws are Rooted in Religion…
