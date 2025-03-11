Get 50% off for 1 year

In 2025, the Chinese Wuhan lab is best known as the site of the virus that brought COVID into the world. Through gain of function research, funded by corrupt big pharma with American taxpayer dollars, COVID was experimented with and then ultimately unleashed upon the public.

Of course, for the longest time, Americans were gaslit about the truth concerning this Wuhan lab.

The establishment worked overtime to keep people in the dark. Corrupt officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins even lied about the US government bankrolling gain of function research.

Thanks to brave freedom fighters like Sen. Rand Paul, though, the truth about the Wuhan lab came to light.

Years later, even more developments are emerging, ones that every single American needs to be acutely aware of.

This is Playing With Fire

As we speak, the Wuhan lab is currently preparing to experiment with the HKU5-CoV-2 virus. Like COVID, this is a bat virus which can spread and infect human beings. What could possibly go wrong with rogue scientists messing around with this like it’s no big deal?

As it turns out, quite a bit is at stake.

HKU5-CoV-2 virus shares genetic ties to another virus that carries a 30% morbidity rate. In spite of this, researchers in China are making moves to experiment with this virus on mice.

